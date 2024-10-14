Worldwide PC Shipments Declined 1.3% in Q3'24

Worldwide PC shipments totaled 62.9 million units in the third quarter of 2024, a 1.3% decline from the third quarter of 2023, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc. This decline comes after three consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth for the PC market.

“Even with a full lineup of Windows-based AI PCs for both Arm and x86 in the third quarter of 2024, AI PCs did not boost the demand for PCs since buyers have yet to see their clear benefits or business value” said Mikako Kitagawa, Director Analyst at Gartner. “Additionally, the demand for the Windows PC refresh driven by the end of Windows 10 support in 2025 did not fully pick up during the third quarter, partly due to economic challenges in certain regions.

“Despite the year-over-year decline in the third quarter, the PC market is still on a recovery track. At the worldwide level, PC demand will see more uptake toward the end of 2024 and more robust growth in 2025, when the PC refresh will be at its peak.”

There were no changes in the top four vendor rankings compared to the third quarter of 2023. Lenovo, HP, Inc., Apple and Acer experienced year-over-year growth, while Dell and ASUS declined in shipments.

Some Figures

Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 3Q24 (Thousands of Units)

Company 3Q24 Shipments 3Q24 Market Share (%) 3Q23 Shipments 3Q23 Market Share (%) 3Q24-3Q23 Growth (%) Lenovo 16,587 26.3 16,178 25.3 2.5 HP Inc. 13,572 21.5 13,531 21.2 0.3 Dell 9,919 15.7 10,320 16.2 -3.9 Apple 5,652 9.0 5,463 8.6 3.5 ASUS 4,983 7.9 5,136 8.0 -3.0 Acer 4,583 7.3 4,388 6.9 4.4 Others 7,703 12.2 8,833 13.8 -12.8 Total 62,997 100.0 63,848 100.0 -1.3

Notes: Data includes desktop and laptop PCs that are equipped with Windows, macOS and Chrome OS. All data is estimated based on a preliminary study. Final estimates will be subject to change. The statistics are based on shipments selling into channels. Numbers may not add up to totals shown due to rounding.

Source: Gartner (October 2024)

The EMEA PC market experienced its first quarter of decline after three consecutive quarters of growth, decreasing 1.5%.

“There were temporary hurdles to spending in EMEA in the third quarter of 2024. Political elections during the summer in the UK and France, along with major sporting events, distracted consumers and businesses from spending on technology, especially PCs,” said Kitagawa. “Despite this, the low decline should be viewed as a stabilization of the EMEA PC market rather than a return to longer-term declines.”

The Asia/Pacific market declined 8.5% year-over-year, mainly due to continued weak market demand in China. The PC market in China declined 10% year-over-year primarily due to weakened demand for desktop PCs from government and state-owned enterprises.

