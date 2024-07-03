Writesonic and Microsoft to Expand Generative AI Solutions

Writesonic, a provider of Generative AI for content creation and customer experience, backed by Y-Combinator, has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to advance AI-driven business solutions. Writesonic will integrate Microsoft Azure robust Cloud infrastructure to deepen its presence in mid-market and enterprise sectors, promising security and innovation in Generative AI solutions.

With a user base exceeding 10 million and over 30,000 paying customers, including some of the Big 4 Consulting companies and major players like UN Women, Vodafone, and Next UK amongst others; Writesonic’s integration with Microsoft Azure offers businesses access to Writesonic's AI-powered solutions with global scalability, advanced security, and regulatory compliance, empowering enterprises to maximise Generative AI's potential while ensuring data privacy and reliability.

Writesonic's offerings will be available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, providing businesses seamless access to AI-driven solutions. Integration with Microsoft products such as Microsoft 365 will also enable businesses to seamlessly incorporate Writesonic's AI content marketing and SEO capabilities into their workflows, boosting productivity and operational efficiency.

Utilising Azure AI, including and Azure OpenAI Service, Writesonic aims to deliver cutting-edge AI models while continuously enhancing the accuracy and relevance of its solutions. For instance, Writesonic's AI Article Writer platform generates SEO-optimized articles within minutes, enriched with real-time data and competitor analysis, facilitating higher rankings on Google search results.

Botsonic, Writesonic's AI agent platform, improves business operations by transforming data into self-guided AI Agents.

"This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Writesonic," stated Samanyou Garg, Founder and CEO of Writesonic. "By integrating our AI-powered solutions with Microsoft Azure, we aim to help enterprises harness Generative AI for real-world use cases like marketing, customer support, employee experience and conversational commerce. Our goal is to help businesses increase their productivity in these areas by up to 70%. Together, we will drive innovation in AI-driven business solutions, enabling organisations to unlock new levels of efficiency and engagement. We project a 50% increase in our enterprise customer base within the next 12 months as we help businesses worldwide leverage the power of AI to stay ahead in the digital era."

"Our AI tool chain, anchored by Azure OpenAI Service, offers a secure and scalable platform that enables AI-native startups to move quickly and innovate boldly. Writesonic's triumphant journey is an example of how responsible AI can unlock opportunities in content creation and customer service,” said Sangeeta Bavi, Executive Director, Digital Natives, Microsoft India.

