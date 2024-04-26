WSO2 offers API management and Integration

Software developers are increasingly facing pressure to create innovative digital experiences swiftly. However, these experiences often rely on a complex network of data, processes, services, and APIs that must be interconnected. WSO2, a technology provider, is offering developers to streamline their efforts and productivity by introducing new capabilities for WSO2 API Manager, WSO2 API Platform for Kubernetes (WSO2 APK), and WSO2 Micro Integrator.

The latest updates include:

Integration of WSO2 API Manager and WSO2 APK under a unified control plane, facilitating robust API management within Kubernetes environments.

Introduction of WSO2 AI Developer Assistant, leveraging artificial intelligence, to enhance search functionality in the Developer Portal and enable natural language API testing.

Implementation of GraphQL support in WSO2 APK, enabling precise data access capabilities and improving efficiency in data retrieval.

Release of a new extension for Microsoft Visual Studio Code (VS Code) for WSO2 Micro Integrator, featuring an intuitive graphical interface and AI MI Copilot for simplified integration development with natural language prompts.

“Software development teams have embraced compassable applications and microservices, but they also need greater ease and efficiency from their supporting API management and integration technologies,” said Christopher Davey, WSO2 vice president and general manager - API & integration software business unit. “With our new AI-based assistants, unified control plane for WSO2 API Manager and WSO2 APK, and WSO2 Micro Integrator for VS Code extension, we are enhancing these developers’ experiences by offering a more user-friendly, productive, and future-proof environment that aligns with their evolving needs.

WSO2 introduces two open-source solutions tailored to meet global organizations' diverse API management needs. WSO2 API Manager stands as a comprehensive platform for full lifecycle API management, handling over 60 trillion transactions annually worldwide.

Meanwhile, WSO2 APK, unveiled in September 2023, is purpose-built to capitalize on Kubernetes' capabilities, enhancing API management practices and workflows. The latest releases empower software development teams to leverage the robust API management control features of WSO2 API Manager alongside the efficient, cloud-optimized data plane of WSO2 APK within Kubernetes environments.

Unified Control Plane: The latest versions of WSO2 API Manager and WSO2 APK, now generally available, offer the option to configure both products' data planes under the management of the WSO2 API Manager Control plane.

This integration enables APIs operating within WSO2 APK gateways to benefit from WSO2 API Manager's established management capabilities, including the user interface and Developer Portal/Marketplace. Key benefits include streamlined development processes, comprehensive API strategy design, and efficient deployment of numerous APIs in a scalable, cost-effective manner.

WSO2 AI Developer Assistant: Accessible through the control plane, the beta release of WSO2 AI Developer Assistant enhances developer productivity with natural language-driven chat capabilities. Features include AI-based search for the Developer Portal, enabling developers to swiftly find relevant APIs based on descriptions, and AI-based API testing, facilitating faster, more accurate testing through automatically generated test samples and efficient testing path suggestions.

GraphQL Support for WSO2 APK: The latest release of WSO2 APK introduces support for the GraphQL query language, empowering developers and API consumers to request specific data from services. This support enhances development simplicity, code maintainability, efficiency, and flexibility.

Simplified Integration Development: WSO2 Micro Integrator, a comprehensive open-source integration solution, simplifies connectivity across applications, services, data, and the cloud through a low-code graphical design experience. WSO2 introduces the WSO2 Micro Integrator for VS Code extension to enhance integration project workflows further.

Set for a developer preview release on May 7, 2024, during WSO2Con, this extension leverages the popular VS Code Editor for an intuitive development environment. The extension also features MI Copilot, enabling AI-assisted development by automatically generating required configurations based on natural language descriptions, thereby reducing setup time and enhancing developer productivity.

