Xiaomi India Appoints Sandeep Singh Arora as Chief Business Officer

Xiaomi India has announced the appointment of Sandeep Singh Arora as its Chief Business Officer. In this role, he will lead business development initiatives, focusing on revenue generation, strategic partnerships, and market expansion.

Expertise in Key Business Functions

Sandeep brings extensive experience in product marketing, category management, retail operations, and brand strategy. His expertise is expected to enhance Xiaomi India’s ability to navigate evolving market dynamics and strengthen its competitive position.

Alignment with Growth Strategy

This appointment is part of Xiaomi India’s broader strategy to drive growth and foster innovation in the upcoming year. By leveraging Sandeep’s experience, the organization aims to reinforce its leadership and adapt effectively to industry changes.

“Xiaomi India is at the forefront of transforming the tech landscape in India and its commitment to making innovative technology accessible to all is truly inspiring. The culture, the core values and the dynamism of the brand are unmatched and resonate with my values. Our focus will be on delivering exceptional products to aspirational Indians. I am looking forward to this new innings and contributing to the success of Xiaomi’s business in India", said Sandeep Singh Arora, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India.

Professional Background

Sandeep Singh Arora brings over 30 years of experience in managing and expanding consumer brands. Before joining Xiaomi India, he served in key leadership roles, including:

- Samsung India: Head of the Online Business Unit and later Head of Marketing Communications in the Consumer Electronics division.

- Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd(The Times of India Group): Vice President of Marketing.

- PepsiCo India: Category Director and Executive Vice President of Marketing.

- Unilever: Various senior roles contributing to market growth and brand strategies.

Strategic Growth

Throughout his career, Sandeep has successfully driven strategic growth and innovation in competitive markets. His diverse experience across industries has equipped him with deep insights into brand management, marketing, and business expansion.

Educational Qualifications

Sandeep holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management and Marketing from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. His academic background complements his professional expertise in developing and executing impactful business strategies.

