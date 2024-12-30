Year End Comments from Industry Leaders

IT industry leders have commented on the end of the year 2024.
Comments
“As intelligence takes center stage in technology innovations, the importance of chipsets becomes even more significant. From smartphones, smart homes, satellite connectivity, Generative AI, advanced 5G solutions across 5G FWA, and automotive connectivity to transformative technologies like AI and 5G, MediaTek has laid the foundation for a smarter and more connected world. We believe technologies like Agentic AI, Generative AI, advanced LLMs, and cloud computing have led to a tectonic shift in the industry. India is leading the AI adoption, surpassing the global average, projected to reach $17 billion by 2027. At MediaTek, we are well-positioned to integrate edge AI processing into our diverse product ecosystem. Our 8th-generation NPU in the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400 sets the benchmark for existing AI activities and supports AI agents. We are also focusing on bringing our advanced AI capabilities to the next generation of vehicles with the latest MediaTek Dimensity Auto Cockpit chipsets designed for the AI cockpit of the future.”
--Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India
“Building a sizable AI computational capability and leveraging GIS for reforms and actions in the management of urban and rural land have been the key highlights of 2024 from the technology perspective. The country’s desire to be recognized as an all-around leader is the inspiration that is driving new research and applications of GIS and remote sensing data. Conducive policies have made it possible for the private sector to adopt location based analytics and data driven decision-making in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, retail and financial services. Going forward we are looking at higher integration of GIS with new-age technologies such as AI, IoT, AR & VR, and Enterprise IT systems. Other trends like location-focused platform-as-a-service (PaaS), low-code and no-code platforms, 3D GIS, advanced imagery solutions, and digital twins will transform the way geospatial technologies are being consumed and used for developing advanced solutions for industries and masses alike.”
--Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India
“As digital transformation continues to accelerate, the telecom industry is evolving to meet the demands of increasingly connected consumers. As 5G technology converges with Generative AI, BSS functionalities are being rewired to allow telecom operators to better serve their customers, optimize their operations, and unlock new streams of revenue. According to an IMARC study, the global market for OSS and BSS is expected to reach USD 142.9 billion by 2032, with a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during 2024-2032 from the market size of USD 59.9 billion in 2023. The convergence of 5G and GenAI is not just a technological upgrade but a strategic imperative. By adopting GenAI-enabled SMART (Self-Monitoring, Adaptive, Real-Time and Transformative) capabilities and leveraging the power of 5G, CSPs have the potential to transform BSS from reactively driven systems into proactive engines for growth. Be it enabling seamless live sports streaming or driving customer engagement through personalized experiences, the marriage of these technologies is revolutionizing the realm of telecom. They lead the charge with innovative GenAI-powered BSS solutions that enable telecom operators to stay ahead of the curve. And more often at the head of the queue, 5G and GenAI promise the future of BSS is one of leading instead of merely keeping up-new benchmarks in both customer experience and operational excellence.”
--Sachin Saraf, EVP & Chief Operating Officer-DigiTech, Comviva
“2024 marked a pivotal year for generative AI, elevating it into a transformative force that redefined industries, from customer service to creative innovations. The year witnessed an exhilarating surge in AI-driven innovations, unlocking unparalleled advancements in efficiency, personalization, and automation. As we look into 2025, the widespread adoption of Small Language Models (SLMs) and Speech-to-Speech Large Language Models (LLMs) is poised to revolutionize sectors like customer support, healthcare, BFSI, automotive, and telecom. These technologies promise to deliver exceptionally precise, low-latency solutions tailored to specialized linguistic demands, with SLMs providing unmatched accuracy for niche tasks and Speech-to-Speech LLMs enabling seamless, real-time multilingual communication. Additionally, Agentic AI, which autonomously adapts and learns, empowers businesses with proactive decision-making and operational intelligence. As these models advance, they are primed to reshape the landscape of Gen AI, fostering a new era of intuitive, efficient, and deeply personalized interactions across the globe.”
--Ganesh Gopalan, Co-Founder and CEO, Gnani.ai
“With a focus on precision, adaptability, and innovation, AI and robotics technologies will set new benchmarks, enabling real-time decision-making, predictive maintenance, and smarter robots. By enhancing productivity, reducing manual labor, and fostering safer workplaces, AI-driven automation will propel scalable growth and industrial prosperity. As India’s industrial landscape evolves, AI and robotics will empower dynamic supply chains, equipping workers with groundbreaking tools and shaping a future-ready, competitive ecosystem. The future is clear—2025 will herald a new era of agility and innovation.”
--Puru Rastogi, Co-founder & CEO, Mowito
Read more from Archana Verma
Read more IT news
Year End Comments from Industry Leaders
Year end comments from Industry Leaders on different segments of the IT sector about how the year went and what to look ahead in the coming 2025
Follow Us
IT industry leders have commented on the end of the year 2024.
Comments
“As intelligence takes center stage in technology innovations, the importance of chipsets becomes even more significant. From smartphones, smart homes, satellite connectivity, Generative AI, advanced 5G solutions across 5G FWA, and automotive connectivity to transformative technologies like AI and 5G, MediaTek has laid the foundation for a smarter and more connected world. We believe technologies like Agentic AI, Generative AI, advanced LLMs, and cloud computing have led to a tectonic shift in the industry. India is leading the AI adoption, surpassing the global average, projected to reach $17 billion by 2027. At MediaTek, we are well-positioned to integrate edge AI processing into our diverse product ecosystem. Our 8th-generation NPU in the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400 sets the benchmark for existing AI activities and supports AI agents. We are also focusing on bringing our advanced AI capabilities to the next generation of vehicles with the latest MediaTek Dimensity Auto Cockpit chipsets designed for the AI cockpit of the future.”
--Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India
“Building a sizable AI computational capability and leveraging GIS for reforms and actions in the management of urban and rural land have been the key highlights of 2024 from the technology perspective. The country’s desire to be recognized as an all-around leader is the inspiration that is driving new research and applications of GIS and remote sensing data. Conducive policies have made it possible for the private sector to adopt location based analytics and data driven decision-making in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, retail and financial services. Going forward we are looking at higher integration of GIS with new-age technologies such as AI, IoT, AR & VR, and Enterprise IT systems. Other trends like location-focused platform-as-a-service (PaaS), low-code and no-code platforms, 3D GIS, advanced imagery solutions, and digital twins will transform the way geospatial technologies are being consumed and used for developing advanced solutions for industries and masses alike.”
--Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India
“As digital transformation continues to accelerate, the telecom industry is evolving to meet the demands of increasingly connected consumers. As 5G technology converges with Generative AI, BSS functionalities are being rewired to allow telecom operators to better serve their customers, optimize their operations, and unlock new streams of revenue. According to an IMARC study, the global market for OSS and BSS is expected to reach USD 142.9 billion by 2032, with a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during 2024-2032 from the market size of USD 59.9 billion in 2023. The convergence of 5G and GenAI is not just a technological upgrade but a strategic imperative. By adopting GenAI-enabled SMART (Self-Monitoring, Adaptive, Real-Time and Transformative) capabilities and leveraging the power of 5G, CSPs have the potential to transform BSS from reactively driven systems into proactive engines for growth. Be it enabling seamless live sports streaming or driving customer engagement through personalized experiences, the marriage of these technologies is revolutionizing the realm of telecom. They lead the charge with innovative GenAI-powered BSS solutions that enable telecom operators to stay ahead of the curve. And more often at the head of the queue, 5G and GenAI promise the future of BSS is one of leading instead of merely keeping up-new benchmarks in both customer experience and operational excellence.”
--Sachin Saraf, EVP & Chief Operating Officer-DigiTech, Comviva
“2024 marked a pivotal year for generative AI, elevating it into a transformative force that redefined industries, from customer service to creative innovations. The year witnessed an exhilarating surge in AI-driven innovations, unlocking unparalleled advancements in efficiency, personalization, and automation. As we look into 2025, the widespread adoption of Small Language Models (SLMs) and Speech-to-Speech Large Language Models (LLMs) is poised to revolutionize sectors like customer support, healthcare, BFSI, automotive, and telecom. These technologies promise to deliver exceptionally precise, low-latency solutions tailored to specialized linguistic demands, with SLMs providing unmatched accuracy for niche tasks and Speech-to-Speech LLMs enabling seamless, real-time multilingual communication. Additionally, Agentic AI, which autonomously adapts and learns, empowers businesses with proactive decision-making and operational intelligence. As these models advance, they are primed to reshape the landscape of Gen AI, fostering a new era of intuitive, efficient, and deeply personalized interactions across the globe.”
--Ganesh Gopalan, Co-Founder and CEO, Gnani.ai
“With a focus on precision, adaptability, and innovation, AI and robotics technologies will set new benchmarks, enabling real-time decision-making, predictive maintenance, and smarter robots. By enhancing productivity, reducing manual labor, and fostering safer workplaces, AI-driven automation will propel scalable growth and industrial prosperity. As India’s industrial landscape evolves, AI and robotics will empower dynamic supply chains, equipping workers with groundbreaking tools and shaping a future-ready, competitive ecosystem. The future is clear—2025 will herald a new era of agility and innovation.”
--Puru Rastogi, Co-founder & CEO, Mowito
Read more from Archana Verma
Read more IT news