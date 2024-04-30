Yokogawa Boosts Cyber Resilience with Fortinet's Partner Program

Yokogawa Engineering Asia, an industrial automation (IA) and technology solutions provider, has revealed its participation in Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program. This program, spearheaded by Fortinet, a global name in cybersecurity driving the integration of networking and security, aims to optimize partner opportunities and facilitate customer success.

Dr. Darius Ngo, Senior Vice President, Digital Enterprise Head of Yokogawa Engineering Asia Pte. Ltd. said: “We are excited to join Fortinet's Engage Partner Program, which marks a significant step in our commitment to ensuring the security of IT/OT integration in key industries such as Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Mining, and Manufacturing. Our extensive experience in industrial automation and our deep understanding of the unique security challenges faced by these sectors makes us well-positioned to deliver comprehensive security solutions in partnership with Fortinet.”

Michael Murphy, OT APAC Leader, Fortinet said: “Fortinet is proud to be formalizing our historically close relationship with Yokogawa as a strategic partner within the operational technology and critical infrastructure landscape. As OT systems become increasingly desirable targets by threat actors, they face elevated risks from both commodity and sophisticated malicious manipulation. This strategic partnership leverages Fortinet's expertise in networking, monitoring, and access security, alongside Yokogawa's transformative consulting services, to fortify defenses and shape the future of secure, digitalized OT facilities. We are proud to collaborate and protect what matters most together.”

A Program Focused on Enabling Opportunities for Partners

Fortinet is assisting partners in addressing emerging customer challenges resulting from remote work models, hybrid IT setups, and evolving cyber threats through its Engage Partner Program and associated enablement tools. This program is tailored to foster growth opportunities leveraging Fortinet's extensive portfolio centered on the Fortinet Security Fabric, aimed at safeguarding customers' entire infrastructure spanning from data centers to cloud environments.

Furthermore, Fortinet is committed to aiding partners in cultivating productive, reliable, and rewarding relationships to set themselves apart from competitors. The Fortinet Engage Partner program equips partners with industry insights to expand business prospects, facilitates digital transformation for customers through customizable initiatives, and accelerates partner development.

