Yotta Data Partners with Telangana Govt to Launch AI Supercomputer

Yotta Data Services has announced a partnership with the Government of Telangana to develop a high-performance GPU-based AI Supercomputer. The agreement was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) of Telangana, and Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, MD, and CEO of Yotta Data Services Pvt Ltd. The signing took place at the Telangana Global AI Summit, in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Hon’ble Revanth Reddy and Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, Industry & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Hon’ble Sh. Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

AI Supercomputer Project Details and Timeline

The first phase of the project involves the installation of 4,000 high-performance GPUs and the development of the Yotta H1 Data Center within a purpose-built, high-density liquid-cooled campus in Hyderabad’s AI City. This phase is expected to be operational within the next 24 months. The final vision includes a supercomputer powered by 25,000 GPUs and a 50 MW AI Cloud Data Center campus.

Impact and Capabilities

Once fully operational, the AI Supercomputer and Data Center are projected to significantly enhance Hyderabad’s AI ecosystem. The infrastructure is intended to support the development of AI innovations, contributing to the growth of the 200-acre AI City. The campus aims to position Hyderabad as a global center for AI excellence and a hub for exporting India’s AI capabilities internationally.

Infrastructure and Services

The AI Cloud Data Center will feature specialized GPU cloud infrastructure with around 4,000 NVIDIA H100/H200 GPUs, expandable to over 25,000 GPUs. The facility will use high-speed InfiniBand or equivalent Ethernet networking. The data center will offer a range of AI services through a self-service portal, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS), catering to startups, educational institutions, research labs, enterprises, and government entities.

A Revanth Reddy, Hon’ble chief minister of Telangana said, “The establishment of this state-of-the-art AI Supercomputer and Data Center within our AI City will take Telangana to new heights, driving advancements in technology and creating unprecedented opportunities for growth. This initiative reflects our vision of transforming Hyderabad into a premier AI destination, creating opportunities that extend beyond our borders and contribute to India's emergence as a global AI powerhouse

Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, Industry & Commerce and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana said, "This strategic partnership with Yotta Data Services marks a significant milestone in our journey to establish Hyderabad as a global leader in AI. The high-performance hyperscaler campus within our AI City will not only bolster Telangana's technological capabilities but also position us at the forefront of the global AI landscape. We are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive growth, foster innovation, and enhance our state’s role as a major hub for AI development and excellence."

Jayesh Ranjan - Special Chief Secretary for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C), Government of Telangana said, “The government of Telangana understands the transformative potential of AI and is dedicated to leveraging this technology to drive growth and create opportunities for people throughout the state. Yotta’s investment and commitment align perfectly with our vision of establishing Hyderabad as the AI capital of India.”

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, MD and CEO of Yotta Data Services, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with the Government of Telangana to help realize their vision of positioning Hyderabad as one of the top 25 AI innovation hubs globally. With our expertise in building AI Cloud platforms, combined with the robust support from the Telangana government, we are confident this initiative will accelerate AI development across India and pave the way for the country to become the AI hub of the world." He added, "Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Hon’ble Sh Revanth Reddy, the state has adopted investor-friendly policies that are set to attract more investments and ensure Telangana's rapid and inclusive growth."

Yotta Data Services to Implement AI Software Orchestration and Green Technologies

Yotta Data Services will deploy a comprehensive software orchestration layer and a marketplace to facilitate the use of GPU clusters for AI model training, fine-tuning, and inferencing. This platform will offer a suite of products and services, enabling customers to develop AI models and deploy them for inferencing through a flexible "pay as you use" model. The online self-service portal will provide on-demand access to AI resources and services tailored to specific needs.

Sustainable Data Center Operations

The data center will primarily use power sourced from green energy. It will incorporate advanced environmentally responsible technologies and practices, including power-efficient chips, free air cooling, and liquid cooling systems to achieve optimal Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). Yotta aims to secure the IGBC Platinum rating for the facility, reflecting its commitment to sustainable building practices.

