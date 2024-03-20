Yotta NM1 Data Centre Park receives India's First NVIDIA H100 GPUs

Yotta Data Services, an end-to-end digital transformation service provider, has unveiled the arrival of the NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, renowned as the world's fastest, at its NM1 data center. This milestone signifies a significant leap forward in advancing AI development, not only within India but also on a global scale.

The integration of these cutting-edge GPUs into Yotta's infrastructure promises to empower organizations with unparalleled computational capabilities, fostering innovation and driving breakthroughs in artificial intelligence research and applications. Yotta's commitment to embracing state-of-the-art technologies underscores its dedication to facilitating digital transformation journeys for businesses, paving the way for transformative solutions, and accelerating the pace of technological advancement.

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, MD & CEO of Yotta Data Services, accepted the initial cluster, comprising over 4000 GPUs, on March 14th. This acquisition solidifies Yotta's status as NVIDIA's premier Network Cloud Partner in India and an esteemed Elite Partner worldwide. The company aims to expand its GPU capacity to 32,768 by 2025, aligning with its ambitious growth strategy.

The acquisition of NVIDIA H100 GPUs marks a pivotal moment for Yotta as it strengthens its commitment to democratizing GPU resources. By leveraging these cutting-edge GPUs, Yotta seeks to catalyze innovation and competitiveness across diverse sectors. Additionally, the Shakti Cloud platform will integrate foundational AI models and applications, empowering Indian enterprises to develop robust AI tools and products. This initiative not only enhances the capabilities of businesses but also substantially diminishes the time-to-value of AI-powered products. Yotta's strategic focus on democratizing access to GPU resources and advancing AI technologies underscores its dedication to driving digital transformation and fostering technological excellence in the Indian ecosystem.

Commenting on the announcement, Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, MD & CEO, of Yotta Data Services, said, “We at Yotta are proud to be at the heart of the AI revolution in India. The delivery of the NVIDIA H100 marks the beginning of a new chapter, not just for Yotta, but for a truly AI-powered digital Bharat. With access to the world’s most powerful hardware right here on Indian soil, Yotta will help Indian businesses, governments, startups, and researchers accelerate innovation, drive growth and efficiency, and help achieve excellence as we scale greater heights in the AI revolution.”

Crafted on the Hopper architecture, NVIDIA's H100 GPU is purpose-built for AI applications. Boasting 80 billion transistors—six times more than its forerunner, the A100—it excels at rapid data processing. Ideal for training Large Language Models (LLMs), it facilitates instant content creation, translation, medical diagnoses, and various other AI-driven tasks.