Zaggle Opens New Corporate Office in Hyderabad’s Financial District

Expanding Operations with a State-of-the-Art Workspace

Zaggle, a B2B SaaS FinTech company in India, has inaugurated its new corporate office at Vamsiram Suvarna Durga Tech Park (VSD) in Hyderabad’s Financial District. The 17,500 sq. ft. facility is designed to support the company’s global operations and core business functions, with a focus on innovation and employee engagement.

Unique Inauguration for the Startup Ecosystem

In a departure from conventional launches, the ribbon-cutting ceremony featured notable startup founders, highlighting Zaggle’s respect for the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Participants included:

1. Raju Vanapala – Way 2 News

2. Rohith Chennamaneni – Darwinbox

3. Taran Chhabra – Neemans

4. Rajiv Chilaka – Greengold Animation

5. Subram Kapoor – Keus

6. Sundari Patibanda – ISprout

7. Mansi Gandhi – Doctor C

8. Aditya Vuchi – Mediamint

9. Dr. Riyaz Khan – Nasa Hospitals

10. Sanjeev Toora – Toora Australia Pty

11. Satyajit Kanekar – 86400

12. Manoj Yadav – Prismberry

13. Rahul Rasa – Zik Zuk

Dr. Raj P. Narayanam, Founder & Executive Chairman of Zaggle, stated, “This is my way of honouring the startup ecosystem, which has been instrumental in shaping my professional journey."

Features of the New Office

The workspace can accommodate over 400 employees and is equipped with advanced features, including:

- Automated Standing Desks

- Soundproof Phone Booths

- Dedicated Green Spaces

- Recreational Amenities: A cricket pitch and a 190-inch digital wall for corporate updates.

The office is located on the 15th floor and offers panoramic city views, including a scenic lake. The interiors reflect a commitment to modernity and inspiration, with:

- Quotes by business leaders adorning office doors.

- Art and paintings from renowned professionals are displayed in key areas.

- A World-Class executive lounge designed to host VIP visitors.

Future-Focused Initiatives

The facility is part of Zaggle’s strategy to develop innovative SaaS FinTech solutions while fostering an inclusive workplace culture. Future plans include establishing:

- Innovation Labs

- Dedicated Training Programs

- Sustainability Initiatives

This new office underscores Zaggle’s commitment to leveraging Hyderabad’s thriving tech talent and ecosystem, aligning with its mission to drive technological innovation and growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Raj P. Narayanam, Founder and Executive Chairman, Zaggle, said, “The inauguration of our new office in Hyderabad marks a pivotal moment in our journey. This cutting-edge workspace exemplifies our dedication to investing in the city’s dynamic tech ecosystem and its exceptional talent pool. Designed to foster creativity and innovation, this office will serve as a catalyst for empowering our team to drive forward transformative financial solutions, further solidifying our leadership in the SaaS FinTech sector.”

Adding to this, Avinash Ramesh Godkhindi, MD and CEO, Zaggle, said, “The opening of this office marks an exciting new chapter in Zaggle’s journey. Hyderabad’s dynamic ecosystem provides the ideal foundation for scaling our operations and driving innovation. This state-of-the-art facility will empower us to better serve our clients, create new growth opportunities, and enhance value for our stakeholders. It reflects our commitment to fostering an environment where both our business and our employees can thrive together.”

