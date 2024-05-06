Zebra Collaborates with Google, Android, and Qualcomm for GenAI

Zebra Technologies Corporation has announced a partnership with Google Cloud, Android, and Qualcomm Technologies. This collaboration focuses on utilizing generative AI to enhance customer experiences and increase employee productivity and insights for businesses.

Advertisment

The strategy is designed to lessen the cognitive demands on front-line workers, thereby improving their decision-making capabilities. It also aims to facilitate quicker onboarding and training processes. This initiative is expected to bolster the capabilities of front-line workers as they navigate ongoing labor challenges and the need for a broader skill set, while also enhancing their interactions with customers.

Front-line workers, ranging from back-office personnel to store associates, will have access to a chat interface on handheld devices. This interface will enable them to retrieve information and respond to inquiries such as operational procedures and technical guidance. The underlying technology is generative AI, which processes and incorporates various documents, including standard operating procedures, policies, training materials, and product information, to provide domain-specific knowledge.

“We want to shift conversations around generative AI from ‘how’ it works to ‘what’ it can do to create new ways of working that make everyday life better for organizations, their employees, and those they serve,” said Tom Bianculli, Chief Technology Officer, Zebra Technologies. “We now see the merging of planning and execution systems in the enterprise. Generative AI will accelerate that with finely tuned, real-world models that can schedule and automate tasks, respond to requests, and give recommendations based on the context of a situation in a worker’s moment of need.”

Advertisment

Bianculli cites the real-life example of a European supermarket chain that has piloted generative AI with Zebra mobile computers by feeding the model its entire SOP library.

“Employees now have a huge volume of knowledge derived from policies, procedures, and product information in the palms of their hands – an ‘always-on’ digital assistant that can reduce the time to competency and ensure best practices are consistently leveraged,” said Bianculli. “They are saving time, improving customer interactions, training staff more quickly, and giving front-line workers more autonomy and satisfaction in their jobs.”

These outcomes may soon be a reality across enterprises in retail, healthcare, transportation, and logistics, with Zebra devices built on the Android operating system and powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ processors with on-device AI capabilities.

Advertisment

“We are thrilled to work with Zebra to enable them to deliver transformative customer experiences and enhanced employee productivity through generative AI using our advanced on-device AI capabilities,” said Art Miller, Vice President, Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Zebra's new devices enable organizations to utilize the power of AI for improved decision-making, faster onboarding, and training. We are excited about the potential of these capabilities to drive innovation and create new ways of working that benefit organizations and their employees.”

Together with Google’s Gemini and open-source Gemma models, the full range of generative AI deployments is made possible, from on-device to on-premise, cloud, and hybrid options.

“Generative AI is fundamentally changing how many organizations operate and will fuel a new era of how both customers and employees will interact with businesses and brands,” said Rouzbeh Aminpour, Global Retail Solution Engineering Manager, at Google Cloud. “By utilizing Google Cloud’s leading gen AI capabilities, Zebra can help companies across industries empower their employees with better tools and new capabilities, making their work more productive.”

Advertisment

Read More Articles Here..

Read IT News Here..