Zebra Technologies holds Accelerate its Channel Partner Summit

Zebra Technologies, a company engaged in digitising and automating frontline workflows, has held its India Partner Summit in Jaipur. Here, Zebra unveiled strategic initiatives to fortify its presence and foster partner innovation. Key announcements included insights into product advancements and initiatives tailored to the Indian market. Industry experts and Zebra’s leadership team participated, underscoring the company’s dedication to driving growth through collaboration and innovation.

“India’s vast potential drives Zebra’s expansion into emerging business hubs,” said Subramaniam Thiruppathi, Director of Sales for India and Sub-Continent, Zebra Technologies. “By empowering frontline workers with AI-driven solutions, we enhance capabilities, allowing partners to explore new sectors like government and healthcare alongside manufacturing, transport and logistics and retail, allowing them to thrive in the evolving digital landscape,” he added.

Zebra’s vision for India includes equipping frontline workers with advanced, AI-driven tools that are essential for success in today’s competitive environment. This initiative supports partners in delivering solutions that meet the evolving demands of businesses in burgeoning markets through enhanced asset visibility. Additionally, Zebra integrates the concept of connected frontline workers into its strategy, ensuring individuals are equipped with the necessary technology to optimize performance.

As Zebra expands its footprint across India, the company remains dedicated to fostering a collaborative ecosystem that enhances the capabilities of its partners. By leveraging its global expertise and intelligent automation, Zebra is committed to supporting its partners in achieving sustained growth and success.

Key Takeaways

Zebra expands its Indian partner network, targeting emerging business hubs for growth.

The company is focused on empowering frontline workers with AI-driven solutions unveiled at its India Partner Summit.

Zebra equips partners with cutting-edge tools to enhance their success in India’s evolving digital landscape.

