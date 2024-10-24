Zendesk Introduces AI-Powered Innovations for Omnichannel Support

Zendesk has announced a series of innovations aimed at enhancing omnichannel support. These include AI-powered agents, an enhanced agent copilot, and an agent builder, designed to improve customer and employee experiences. The new capabilities are part of Zendesk’s complete service solution, helping companies deliver efficient, scalable, and impactful service.

Launch of New Voice Solution

The company also introduced a fully-featured voice solution, enabling agents to offer faster, more personalized, and human-centric conversations. This solution is designed to handle complex cases more effectively. Additional enhancements to Zendesk voice include call monitoring, advanced routing, AI-driven support, and queue management, which allow agents to bypass repetitive tasks and focus on more critical customer escalations.

“AI is now bridging the gap between high-quality service, at a lower cost, while delivering much more personalised experiences,” said Tom Eggemeier, CEO, of Zendesk, noting that 73% of consumers believe AI improves the quality of customer service. “Our latest innovations, including voice AI, assist human agents in working efficiently alongside AI to deliver tailored, efficient service. This partnership leads to faster issue resolution, higher customer satisfaction and provides valuable business insights.”

Zendesk Report Highlights AI-Driven Future of Customer Experience in India

According to Zendesk’s Future of AI-powered CX Report, 89% of CX leaders in India expect significant changes in customer experience over the next three years. A large proportion (83%) of leaders also believe all customer interactions will be AI-powered within this period.

Consumer Preferences for Support Channels

Despite the growing adoption of digital-first approaches, Indian consumers still value phone support for addressing complex issues. It remains one of the top three preferred channels for such cases. Additionally, consumers expect seamless omnichannel support, with one-third stating that the ease of accessing help across various channels influences their purchasing decisions.

“Even as consumers in India lead the Asia Pacific region in their attitudes and expectations towards AI adoption, phone support remains an important communication channel. They want businesses to offer them options in how they choose to engage—be it through email, chat, phone call, or self-service,” said Maureen Chong, Regional Vice President, Asia, Zendesk. “The challenge for brands today is finding ways to manage CX costs while delivering exceptional service in whatever channels customers are on. Zendesk’s latest AI solutions offer Indian businesses a seamless way to integrate AI across all channels, including voice, helping them manage the increasing complexity and volume of tickets while improving agent productivity and delivering on customer expectations.”

Zendesk Enhances Voice Solutions and AI Capabilities for Omnichannel Support

As customer service leaders face rising ticket volumes and increasingly complex issues, Zendesk transforms traditional call centres into modern omnichannel environments powered by AI-driven productivity tools. The enhanced voice solution offers companies the ability to:

Efficiently route and resolve voice calls while tracking metrics like call type, answer time, wait time, talk time, and abandonment, integrated with other support channels.

Implement a 24/7 AI agent for voice, powered by Poly.ai, capable of autonomously resolving up to 50% of customer calls.

Use AI-assisted support to provide more accurate resolutions and faster call handling, with automatic call transcripts and summaries.

Take proactive action on customer retention risks by analysing 100% of conversations with both human and AI agents, identifying and addressing customer experience gaps.

Deliver faster, personalised service to customers with complex issues, supported by instant call insights and relevant information from the knowledge base.

AI and Human Agents: Elevating Customer Experience Across Channels

Zendesk’s new AI agent capabilities allow companies to fully benefit from automated interactions while maintaining a consistent, high-quality customer experience across digital channels. New features include:

Instant, accurate responses with generative replies and customisable conversation flow are available for email interactions.

Seamless voice interactions through Zendesk’s partnership with Poly.ai, ensuring consistent support across channels.

A new AI agent builder that requires no training and offers full customisation, reducing the time to build, deploy, and maintain AI agents while aligning with brand tone.

Enhanced Agent Copilot for Complex Customer Interactions

In high-value, complex customer interactions requiring human assistance, Zendesk’s enhanced agent copilot now offers:

Proactive recommendations and autonomous actions through “auto assist” mode, helping agents anticipate customer needs.

Real-time syncing of procedural changes to ensure agents follow the latest processes using Copilot’s business procedures feature.

Integrated AI-powered insights directly within the workspace, surfacing relevant issues and ensuring smooth, uninterrupted workflows.

For voice support, agent copilot provides instant insights into customer sentiment and intent, as well as quick access to knowledge-based answers, enabling more personalised and faster responses for complex issues.

AI-Driven Insights for Better Business Intelligence

Zendesk introduces enhanced AI-powered insights, enabling companies to analyse customer conversations, extract key business intelligence, and apply these insights across teams. These features empower customer experience (CX) leaders to make data-driven improvements to enhance overall satisfaction. With these insights, companies can:

Identify customer issues more precisely using enhanced intent and entity detection, leading to faster resolutions.

Refine workflows using insights from the new intelligent triage dashboard, ensuring critical issues are efficiently managed and automated.

Use AI and Quality Assurance tools to automatically analyse customer conversations and optimise agent performance across all channels, including voice.

These advancements in AI and voice solutions are designed to help companies improve customer service operations, optimise agent performance, and deliver personalised, efficient support across all channels.

