Zendesk Introduces Outcome-Based Pricing for AI Agents

Zendesk has announced the launch of outcome-based pricing for its AI agents. This new model ties costs directly to the value delivered by AI. It reportedly assists businesses pay only for measurable resolutions.

Shift in the Customer Service Industry

As AI transforms customer interactions, traditional pricing models are becoming outdated. In India, 83% of CX leaders expect that AI will power all customer service channels within three years. Zendesk’s Outcome-Based Pricing might address this shift by aligning costs with the benefits that AI delivers to businesses.

Automation and Its Impact on Costs

The rise of automation in customer service is driving a need for more flexible and value-driven pricing models. Zendesk's new approach ensures that businesses only pay for the tangible outcomes generated by AI, offering a pricing solution that reflects the evolving role of AI in customer service.

“An overwhelming majority of 92% of CX leaders in India believe that the volume of customer service interactions will increase five times in the next three years. Zendesk is constantly looking at ways to address the growing needs through benchmarking and testing of Generative AI, industry-specific offerings or pricing models that reflect new ways of working,” said Vasudeva Rao Munnaluri, RVP India & SAARC, Zendesk. “At Zendesk, we believe that everyone should have access to AI Agents. We’ve been thoughtful about transparency and flexibility, giving customers an understanding of the rate of automation. This will equip customers with the ability to project costs, driving revenue.”

Zendesk AI Agents AI-Powered Customer Service

Zendesk AI agents are designed to autonomously resolve complex customer issues from start to finish. This shift from traditional bots to advanced AI agents marks a significant development in the customer experience (CX) industry.

Alignment of Pricing with AI Capabilities

As AI agents take on more sophisticated tasks, pricing models need to align with the value AI brings to businesses. Zendesk's outcome-based pricing reflects this shift, ensuring that costs are tied to the tangible benefits delivered by AI in customer service.

"Zendesk’s commitment to innovation has always been driven by a deep understanding of our customers’ evolving needs. As the industry moves toward more transparent, results-oriented business models, we are proud to lead the way with a solution that ensures companies can confidently invest in AI,” said Nikhil Sane, SVP GTM Strategy and Pricing at Zendesk. “Our Outcome-Based Pricing Solution is more than just a pricing model—it’s a reflection of our dedication to driving real, measurable success for our customers. As we continue to innovate and lead in AI-powered CX, Zendesk remains committed to listening to our customers and evolving all aspects of our offerings to meet their needs.”

Aligning Costs with Results

Zendesk has launched Outcome-Based Pricing, a model designed to align costs with the results delivered by AI agents. Under this model, businesses will only incur costs for issues resolved autonomously by AI, ensuring investments are tied to successful outcomes. This approach reflects the value provided by AI agents and positions Zendesk as a leader in AI-powered customer service.

Key Features of Outcome-Based Pricing

Customer Flexibility

Zendesk’s model allows businesses to integrate AI agents at their own pace, aligning with specific business objectives. Companies can continue using human agents where necessary while monitoring AI usage, forecasting future needs, and adjusting their plans accordingly.

Simple and Transparent

Zendesk’s pricing model is straightforward, with a starter usage level included at no extra cost. This allows businesses to scale AI resolutions as their needs grow while tracking usage across all channels with clear visibility.

Scalable and Predictable

Zendesk provides an in-product dashboard to track automated resolution usage and automation rates. As AI usage increases, pricing scales accordingly, allowing businesses to manage budgets effectively and avoid unexpected costs.

Accessibility for All Businesses

As automation becomes critical for managing customer interactions, Zendesk includes AI agent capabilities in all Zendesk Suite and Support plans. A starter usage level is provided at no additional cost, ensuring businesses can access AI-powered customer service and deliver efficient customer experiences.

With Outcome-Based Pricing, Zendesk aims to ensure that businesses continue to benefit from smarter, more efficient customer service solutions powered by AI.