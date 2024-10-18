ZEPIC Launches Tools to Transform Customer Engagement

ZEPIC, a unified customer engagement platform, introduced three product launches aimed at changing how businesses interact with customers and reportedly helping in their marketing strategies. These launches include Zenie, ZEPIC's AI engine, Team Inbox, a unified interface for managing customer conversations, and a cardless 14-day free trial, allowing marketers worldwide to explore ZEPIC with no upfront commitment.
Zenie: AI-Driven Marketing Automation
Zenie is introduced as a ZEPIC AI engine and is available across all ZEPIC accounts. Utilizing large language models (LLM) and advanced natural language processing, Zenie enables users to complete tasks rapidly and efficiently. Unlike other AI tools that are limited to specific use cases, Zenie operates seamlessly across the entire ZEPIC platform. It supports various functions, including user onboarding, data unification, campaign execution, and analytics. Zenie acts as an intelligent assistant, benefiting marketers, operations teams, and customer service agents alike.
“Zenie isn’t just another AI Copilot,” said Naveen Venkatesan, Co-CEO & Product Head at ZEPIC. “Zenie is an
ever-present, intelligent sidekick that continuously learns and adapts to provide the best outcomes for our users. Zenie helps from every nook and cranny of our platform, from organizing and unifying data to creating and running hyper-personalized campaigns in 20 minutes flat. We’re giving businesses the power to automate smarter, respond faster, and execute more effectively, with the confidence that guardrails are in place to ensure consistency and quality.
"We are always looking to create more tailored, seamless experiences for our customers in each of our interactions across business units. We've been using ZEPIC to unlock a 360-degree view of our e-commerce and Telco customers and we are excited now with the upcoming Zenie AI launch,” said Rajnesh Prasad, Regional Chief Marketing Officer at Vodafone Fiji. “We look forward to delivering personalized customer engagements and fostering stronger connections at scale and also offer the same personalization capabilities to our B2B customers for their customers!"
“In today's fast-paced travel industry, the ability to create meaningful, personalized and impactful interactions is a necessity at every step of the journey,” said Srishti Narayan, Chief Marketing Officer at Tourism Fiji. “We've recently started using ZEPIC to identify patterns among our website visitors and now with Zenie AI, we look forward to unlocking and personalizing this data to help us create more meaningful customer engagements.
Zepic Team Inbox: WhatsApp Customer Service
ZEPIC introduces Team Inbox, a new feature that allows businesses to manage customer inquiries from multiple channels in a single, consolidated interface. This tool streamlines communication by enabling customer-facing teams, including operations, to collaborate and efficiently resolve service requests. Team Inbox currently supports responses to WhatsApp promotional messages, as well as other WhatsApp messages like transactional notifications, ensuring a unified customer service experience.
ZEPIC also launched a 14-day free trial with no credit card required, allowing businesses to explore the platform's full range of AI-powered features. This trial provides users the opportunity to experience ZEPIC's intuitive interface and advanced customer engagement tools, making it accessible to marketers of all sizes without any upfront commitment.