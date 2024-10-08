Zepto Partners with Ambrane to Offer Electronics and Charging Products

Zepto, a quick commerce platform, has announced a partnership with Ambrane, an Indian brand in consumer electronics and charging products. Through this collaboration, a variety of Ambrane products, including power banks, chargers, cables, vacuum cleaners, and OTG connectors, will now be available to customers across India via the Zepto platform.

The partnership ensures that Ambrane products are accessible through Zepto’s hyper-local delivery network, which covers over 17 cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, and Pune. Customers can also take advantage of exclusive deals on these products, with fast delivery times across Zepto's network.

Ashok Rajpal, MD of Ambrane India, said, "We are excited to join hands with Zepto for our range of charging solutions & more. The convenience of quick delivery ensures customers no longer have to worry about delays, repairs, or forgetfulness. As a customer-centric brand, Ambrane is committed to being present at every touchpoint, driving satisfaction, loyalty, and advocacy."

Ambrane, already well-established across major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra, Tata CLiQ, CRED, JioMart, and others, is further expanding its reach through a new partnership with Zepto. In addition to its strong online presence, Ambrane's products are available in leading retail outlets including Croma, Walmart, More Retail, Reliance Retail, Spencers, and Go Mobile.

This partnership with Zepto enhances the accessibility of Ambrane’s premium electronics across both online and offline channels, ensuring customers nationwide have easy access to its products.

Ambrane India has been a part of the technology sector since 2012. They have a PAN India presence, through its wide network comprising of over 330+ service touch points. It reportedly aims for products at affordable prices to help Ambrane have a market share in many of its product categories. It has service centers pan India and an online customer support infrastructure.