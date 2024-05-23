Zeronsec Partners Web Werks Data Centers to Provide SOC

Zeronsec, a provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Web Werks Data Centers, a prominent data center service provider in India. This collaboration is bolstering security infrastructure and operational efficiency for businesses relying on Web Werks’ extensive network of data centers.

As part of this partnership, Zeronsec will offer a comprehensive Security Operations Center (SOC) as a Service to Web Werks’ clientele. The SOC service is designed to deliver real-time threat monitoring, rapid incident response, and advanced threat intelligence, ensuring the utmost security for critical data and applications. Zeronsec’s 24/7 SOC services leverage cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies for immediate threat detection and response.

Clients benefit from Zeronsec’s expertise and ongoing innovation in the field of cybersecurity, gaining access to the latest threat detection methodologies. The partnership also provides businesses with state-of-the-art threat intelligence, empowering them to proactively defend against evolving cyber threats. Furthermore, Zeronsec’s scalable and flexible SOC services allow businesses of all sizes to customize their security solutions to meet specific needs and regulatory requirements.

“We are thrilled to partner with Web Werks Data Centers to deliver our SOC as a Service to their extensive customer base,” said Dipak Vagadiya, Founder & CEO of Zeronsec. “This collaboration enables us to combine our cybersecurity expertise with Web Werks’ robust infrastructure, offering unparalleled security solutions that protect businesses in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”

“Security is paramount for our customers, and partnering with Zeronsec allows us to elevate our security offerings to new heights,” said Amit Agrawal, Chief Business Officer of Web Werks – Iron Mountain Data Centers. “With Zeronsec’s SOC services, our clients can rest assured that their data and applications are protected by the best in the industry, allowing them to focus on their core business objectives without worrying about cyber threats.”

The seamless integration of Zeronsec’s SOC as a Service into Web Werks’ data centers ensures minimal disruption while maximizing security enhancement. This strategic partnership reflects both companies’ dedication to providing top-tier security solutions and supporting businesses on their digital transformation journey across various sectors.

