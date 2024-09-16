Zetwerk Showcases Electronic Products at Electronica India 2024

Zetwerk, a contract manufacturing marketplace, has participated in the Electronica India 2024. The event, held at India Exposition Mart from September 11 to 13, serves as a platform for the company to connect with industry stakeholders and present its electronics products and manufacturing capabilities.

Diverse Product Range on Display

At the exhibition, Zetwerk is showcasing a variety of products across different sectors. These include consumer durables, smartphones, electronic design, displays, PCBs, automotive, and telecom.

Highlighted Electronics Offerings

Zetwerk’s offerings cover a broad range of electronic components and devices, such as LED TVs, interactive flat panel displays, appliances, PCBA components, IT hardware, EV chargers, energy meters, and fleet tracking systems.

Commitment to Electronics Manufacturing in India

Through its participation in the event, Zetwerk aims to demonstrate its role in advancing electronics manufacturing in India, highlighting its diverse manufacturing capabilities.

"ZETWERK's participation in Electronica India underscores our growing prominence in the electronics manufacturing landscape," said Rahul Sharma, Co-founder of ZETWERK Manufacturing. "We are dedicated to contributing to India's self-reliance in electronics manufacturing through strategic investments and capacity expansion. Our recent establishment of new factories in South India and upcoming facility in Andhra Pradesh are testament to this commitment."

Zetwerk's Electronics Division Grows in the Indian Manufacturing Industry

Founded in 2021, Zetwerk's Electronics division has become a significant player in India's electronics manufacturing industry. The division focuses on high-growth segments such as hearables and wearables, televisions and displays, and IT hardware.

Hearables and Wearables Division

Zetwerk's hearables and wearables division aims to be a leading domestic ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) and EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services) provider. The company offers end-to-end design and manufacturing solutions, handling the entire product lifecycle from concept to mass production.

Televisions and Displays Manufacturing

In the television and display segment, Zetwerk operates one of North India's largest TV manufacturing facilities. This facility has an annual production capacity of 20 lakh units, positioning Zetwerk as a key player in this market.

IT Hardware Division

Zetwerk's IT hardware division specializes in the production of motherboards, desktop PC power supplies, and other electronic components. The division serves major multinational corporations and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction

Across its divisions, Zetwerk emphasizes customer satisfaction, quality, and efficiency. The company operates advanced manufacturing facilities, maintains strict quality control processes, and serves both global and domestic brands with a wide range of services.