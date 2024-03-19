Zones and Sonata Software sign GTM Partnership

Sonata Software, a Modernization Engineering company, has revealed its latest joint Go-to-Market agreement with Zones, LLC, a global comprehensive IT solutions and cloud-managed services provider.

This strategic partnership aims to streamline enterprise operations by leveraging Sonata's expertise in modernization engineering alongside Zones' extensive portfolio of IT services and cloud management solutions. Through this collaboration, businesses can expect enhanced efficiency and innovation in their application delivery processes.

By combining Sonata's industry-leading technologies with Zones' proven track record in delivering end-to-end IT solutions, organizations can access comprehensive support for their digital transformation journey. This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to empowering enterprises with seamless, scalable, and secure cloud-enabled solutions.

In a five-year collaboration, Zones and Sonata Software will unite forces to promote cost efficiency and data optimization by offering joint solutions and delivering industry-specific services. This strategic alliance aims to empower customers to update their technology infrastructure and capitalize on the advantages of cloud migration.

By leveraging this partnership, organizations can streamline their operations, enhance productivity, and foster innovation. Through tailored offerings and specialized expertise, Zones and Sonata Software will assist clients in modernizing their IT landscape, thereby unlocking the full potential of cloud-based solutions.

This initiative underscores the commitment of both companies to facilitating seamless transitions to cloud environments and ensuring that customers derive maximum value from their investments in technology modernization.

Sonata Software leverages its vast experience in application services and time-tested methodologies to assist customers in their application migration and modernization endeavors. Meanwhile, Zones offers a comprehensive range of solutions tailored to support customers throughout their entire digital transformation journey.

From conducting environment assessments to executing hardware refreshes and providing cloud-managed services, Zones adopts an always-on approach to customer support. With Sonata Software's expertise and Zones' holistic suite of offerings, businesses can navigate their digital transformations with confidence, knowing they have reliable support every step of the way.

"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Sonata Software, as it marks a significant step towards delivering upon our mission to provide IT optimization and cost efficiency to our customers,” said Firoz Lalji, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder of Zones. “We are committed to providing comprehensive solutions, and this collaboration allows our customers to benefit from Sonata Software’s application modernization services experience and success.”

"At Sonata Software, we pride ourselves in our ability to leverage proprietary framework and partnerships to accelerate clients' cloud modernization agenda, helping them make the right cloud decisions and delivering a superior experience,” said Samir Dhir, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Sonata Software.

“This strategic alliance with Zones signifies our steadfast focus on delivering holistic solutions that empower clients through a combination of expertise and solutions, enabling them to migrate and modernize their applications seamlessly in their digital transformation journeys. Our combined efforts will pave the way for increased efficiency and innovation in the ever-evolving technology landscape," he added.