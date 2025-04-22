Zoom Launches Custom AI Companion

Zoom launched additional agentic skills across Zoom Workplace, delivering on the promise of agentic AI with the Custom AI Companion add-on, Voice Recorder, Tasks, and Custom Avatars, plus new features for Zoom Meetings, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Whiteboard and Zoom Revenue Accelerator.

“A year ago, we launched Zoom Workplace’s AI-first capabilities, transforming how users work - helping them get more done, drive better results, and strengthen their relationships at work. AI Companion became a personal assistant across Zoom Workplace, plugging into all your favorite apps like Outlook, Office, Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Docs,” said Jeff Smith, head of Product for Workplace AI, Meetings and Spaces at Zoom.

He added, “Last month, we announced that AI Companion now includes a set of agentic skills so it can understand, plan and get things done with minimal input from the user. We’re further delivering on that promise by launching Custom AI Companion, agentic AI, and many other features. We continue to push the boundaries of innovation to bring our customers the very best AI-first solutions that drive productivity and collaboration.”

Zoom AI Companion helps users save critical time in their day by surfacing and organizing tasks, enabling them to scale their work, taking notes for them during Zoom Meetings and in-person conversations, and much more, so they have time to focus on what matters most.

