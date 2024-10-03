Zoom Launches Zoom Phone Service in India

Zoom Video Communications has announced the launch of its Zoom Phone service in India, starting with the availability of native India phone numbers in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (Pune). Zoom Phone offers multinational corporations (MNCs) and domestic companies an advanced communication tool to support hybrid and distributed workforces. The service also includes global native coverage in over 50 countries and territories.

Expansion to Key Indian Telecom Circles

The Zoom Phone service, which begins in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (Pune), will expand to other key regions, including Karnataka (Bangalore), Tamil Nadu (Chennai), Andhra Pradesh (Hyderabad), Mumbai, and Delhi. These regions cover India's major technology hubs, offering comprehensive support for businesses nationwide.

Compliance and Licensing for Zoom Phone in India

In April 2023, Zoom India received the Unified License with Access — All/PAN India and Long Distance licenses from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India. Since then, Zoom India has focused on building the necessary domestic infrastructure and meeting regulatory requirements for Zoom Phone. This has led to the launch of a licensed cloud private branch exchange (PBX) service that includes local phone numbers for the Indian market.



“Zoom’s cloud PBX service meets the requirements of India’s Unified Telecom license which requires building the dedicated local interconnection infrastructure by the regulatory requirements. This demonstrates Zoom’s commitment to bringing a trusted service that our customers want,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering, at Zoom. “Globally, Zoom Phone saw continued expansion in the market, amassing five Zoom Phone customers with 100k+ seats in Q1 FY25[1], demonstrating our customers’ trust in Zoom for critical employee and customer experience processes. Our latest offering reaffirms Zoom’s leadership in delivering seamless cloud services on a global scale, enhanced by local investments to help ensure compliance and service excellence in every market, including India.”

Zoom Phone provides a reliable, secure, and flexible voice communication solution with an intuitive interface. It integrates seamlessly with Zoom Workplace, the company's open collaboration platform, which includes the Zoom AI Companion. The service is available as an add-on to Zoom's existing paid customers, providing local telephony services to support business needs.

PSTN Support for Enterprise Communication

Zoom Phone supports both inbound and outbound calling through the public switched telephone network (PSTN), enabling enterprise customers to replace their existing private branch exchange (PBX) systems. This allows businesses to consolidate their communication requirements into a single platform, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency.

"We are excited to bring Zoom Phone to India, first rolling it out in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (Pune), empowering multinational enterprises and homegrown companies of all sizes to support dynamic workstyles, improve employee engagement, and elevate the customer experience,” said Sameer Raje, general manager and head of India & SAARC region, Zoom. “The launch of Zoom Phone marks a significant milestone in Zoom’s commitment to the Indian market. This achievement represents our dedication to delivering a reliable collaboration platform that powers limitless human connection and solves real business problems for our customers.”

AI-Driven Call Summaries and Voicemail Management

Zoom Phone now includes AI Companion capabilities aimed at enhancing call productivity. Users can request post-call summaries and next steps, allowing them to focus on conversations without the need to take notes. The AI-driven voicemail prioritization feature elevates urgent messages to the top of the queue, while voicemail task extraction identifies key tasks, enabling users to understand the next steps without listening to each message.

Zoom Phone integrates with leading business applications, contact center partners, and hardware providers, creating an all-in-one collaboration platform. This offering caters to multinational corporations (MNCs) with a domestic presence, as well as businesses of various sizes, providing a comprehensive solution for their communication needs.

“The availability of Zoom Phone is timely, reflecting the trend of strong demand for Unified Communications as a Service solutions integrated with telephony in India. By offering a single platform with enterprise-class features, Zoom Phone addresses the growing modern collaboration needs of local companies and global businesses with presence in India as they look to unify their employee and customer communication channels with a solid foundation in voice,” said Krishna Baidya, senior industry director, Frost & Sullivan. “In addition to streamlining communications with one platform, Zoom Phone stands out with its scalability, security, and user-friendly interface.”