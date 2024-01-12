NTT Data establishes a new data center campus in Noida

NTT Ltd. reveals the introduction of Noida 2, its latest data center campus, along with the inauguration of its inaugural data center. Covering six acres, the campus is designed to accommodate a projected capacity of 52.8 MW critical IT load across two data centers.

Situated in Noida's burgeoning data center corridor within the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), the campus stands as a pivotal hub in one of India's largest and rapidly expanding economic centers. Operating on a carrier-neutral framework, it seamlessly interconnects with NTT's diverse data center network, ensuring minimal latency and facilitating smooth accessibility to premier public cloud providers. Boasting advanced attributes, the facility incorporates heightened automation systems for continuous monitoring and optimization of performance, along with resource management such as power and water. This strategic infrastructure underscores NTT's commitment to cutting-edge technology and operational efficiency at the heart of India's economic growth.

“India is a priority region in our global strategic roadmap of consistent capacity expansion in existing and new data center markets,” said Doug Adams, CEO and President, of NTT Global Data Centre & Submarine Cable. “With this new site, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering reliable infrastructure that can support the demands of our clients’ digital transformation ambitions around the globe.”

“The launch of our new campus in Noida is a significant milestone in our growth journey in India,” said Shekhar Sharma, CEO & MD, NTT GDC India & NTT Com India Network Services. “Clients will now be able to access our trusted data centre services, from an interconnected campus in North India. As India’s digital economy accelerates towards the one trillion-dollar milestone, we will continue to provide the infrastructure for this growth.”

Today marks the inauguration of the initial data center, designed to sustain a 22.4 MW IT load across an expansive area of approximately 300,000 sq. ft. (28,000m2). Notably, this pioneering data center campus in India introduces seismic dampers, a cutting-edge feature guaranteeing continuous operations even in the face of significant seismic events, setting a new standard for uninterrupted performance and resilience in the region.

The introduction of this initiative extends NTT's Global Data Centre division's presence in India to over 268 MW, encompassing 18 data centers strategically located in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru. This includes the recently operational Mumbai 9 data center within the prominent Central Mumbai (Chandivali) campus. Collectively, these facilities span over 3.1 million sq. ft. (approx. 290,000 m2) across interconnected campuses, offering clients the flexibility to plan their infrastructure for immediate requirements and the scalability to meet future growth needs. These endeavors are fortified by NTT's comprehensive managed services portfolio, ensuring robust support for diverse client needs.

NTT Global Data Centre incorporates cutting-edge liquid cooling technologies, including liquid immersion cooling and direct liquid cooling, enabling clients to seamlessly implement state-of-the-art AI and high-performance computing platforms within its data centers.