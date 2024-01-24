OpenText Aviator Transforms Work with Artificial Intelligence

OpenText, the information company, has unveiled Cloud Editions 24.1, introducing the latest innovations in OpenText Aviator. OpenText Aviator facilitates multiple AI use cases, ensuring secure information management and governance across knowledge bases without requiring customers to relocate their data. The enhancements and integrations in Cloud Editions 24.1 reflect a strategic evolution in reimagining work with the application of AI to business workflows, as showcased by Opentext.ai.

The necessity to embrace AI extends across every industry and business sector, steadily gaining momentum. Gartner predicts that by the coming year, 30% of major organizations will rely on AI-generated personalized content, marking a substantial increase from the mere 2% in 2022. Additionally, Gartner foresees that specialized generative AI systems will automate 20% of routine tasks across diverse industries by 2026. This rapid acceleration underscores AI's pivotal role in revolutionizing operations across all business sectors, and OpenText is prepared to support this transformative journey.

“The latest Cloud Editions launch isn’t just about enhancing our offerings or providing a solution. It's about enabling a paradigm shift in how businesses operate, how industries evolve, and how we collectively engage with technology in this era of rapid transformation,” said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO, of OpenText. “Leveraging AI for impactful results depends on reliable data – without it, even the most skilled data scientists will struggle. By expanding the Aviator portfolio in conjunction with our world-class information management platform, Cloud Editions 24.1 empowers customers with the tools and insights needed to get ahead.”

Now, being made available in Cloud Editions 24.1, OpenText has added the following enhancements to its Aviator portfolio:

OpenText Content Aviator is now accessible on OpenText Extended ECM, seamlessly incorporating conversational search, summarization, and translation features within content management. Acknowledging the time-consuming and tedious nature of information retrieval for employees, this update empowers customers to utilize generative AI technology, expediting content discovery and enhancing overall employee efficiency and productivity.

"In recent years, we have witnessed how AI can profoundly change the world. Today, it is more evident than ever before that AI is the guiding compass that is steering businesses toward better efficiency, profitability, and intelligence,” said David Milette, co-founder and Chief Technology Evangelist at SQALogic Technologies Inc. “However, we are seeing in our industry that amidst AI's incredible power lies a conundrum: testing an evolving AI technology requires fundamental changes in the way we approach Quality Assurance as practitioners. Harnessing AI's tremendous potential demands a shift in responsibility and perspective; OpenText makes this simple. With its Aviator capabilities, our customers can seamlessly transform challenges into opportunities by gaining essential insights needed to identify and address potential issues, refine strategies, and ensure timely and successful deliveries.”

Since the initial introduction of opentext.ai and OpenText Aviator in August 2023, the company has promptly showcased its dedication to advancing its AI vision. This commitment is evident in the launch of the first set of Aviator capabilities designed to address various use cases across the enterprise:

OpenText Aviator for Business

OpenText IT Operations Aviator stands as an innovative generative AI virtual agent designed for OpenText Service Management Automation X (SMAX).

OpenText Aviator for Technologists