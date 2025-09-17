Subscribe

Partner Pulse: Auxiliary Digitech | Cybersecurity System Integrator & Channel Partner (India)

In this segement of Partner Pulse, Read about Auxiliary Digitech, founded in 2021 & led by Founder Nikhil Gupta, an IT channel partner based in Delhi. The company specialises in cybersecurity services and serves industries like BFSI, healthcare and more.

Bharti Trehan
Quick Snapshot

  • Company Name: Auxiliary Digitech
  • Founded: 2021
  • Headquarters: Delhi, India
  • Employees: 20+
  • Website: https://auxiliarydigitech.com
  • Industry Association: Member, ISODA

Positioning

Cybersecurity-first, ROI-focused.Auxiliary Digitech helps enterprises transform securely — from network edge to cloud — across BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing.

About the Company

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Delhi, Auxiliary Digitech is a fast-growing cybersecurity systems integrator and IT solutions provider. The company specialises in helping enterprises secure their digital infrastructure through full-stack cybersecurity services, strategic advisory, and deep technology partnerships.

With expertise spanning network security, endpoint protection, cloud posture management, and compliance-focused deployments, Auxiliary enables businesses to adopt scalable, secure, and future-ready IT environments.

Their client base spans regulated industries such as banking, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, where security and uptime are non-negotiable.

Leadership Team

  • Nikhil Gupta– CEO & Managing Director
    A cybersecurity veteran with 15+ years in infrastructure consulting, digital transformation, and enterprise security frameworks.
  • Dushyant Sharma– Chief Technology Officer
    Specialist in secure architectures, automation, and cloud-native cybersecurity models including Zero Trust and SASE.
  • Practice Heads– Experienced leads across operations, delivery, and industry verticals.

Core Services

Category

Offerings

Network Security

SASE, ZTNA, next-gen firewall deployment

Endpoint Security

EDR, XDR, SIEM integration

Data Protection

Email security, DLP, insider threat mitigation

App & Cloud Security

Application security testing, workload protection, CSPM

Automation & Analytics

Self-healing systems, threat detection, compliance reporting

Emerging Tech

Generative AI threat defense, SOC augmentation

Industries Served

  • BFSI (Banking & Financial Services)
  • Healthcare & Life Sciences
  • Manufacturing & Logistics
  • Retail & E-commerce

Notable Projects & Use Cases

  • SASE Deployment for Fortune 500 SaaS Enterprise

    Consolidated edge security and improved remote access speed by 35% across multi-cloud environments.

  • Application Security for Large BFSI Client

    Deployed advanced vulnerability management for mission-critical apps, reducing breach exposure by 60%.

  • SIEM Rollout for Global Logistics Company

    Enabled real-time threat detection and automated response across five continents.

Strategic Partnerships

  • Zscaler– Premier Partner
  • SentinelOne– Certified Reseller
  • CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, HPE, Barracuda, Proofpoint, Check Point
Auxiliary Digitech delivers consulting, integration, and ongoing support for these platforms, enabling clients to extract maximum value from their cybersecurity stack.

Key Differentiators

  • Outcome-Driven Frameworks– Focus on measurable ROI for enterprise customers
  • Self-Healing Security Automation– Reduces MTTR and operational overhead
  • Cross-Vertical Expertise– Strong presence across BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing
  • Audit-Ready Deployments– Built-in compliance alignment for RBI, HIPAA, GDPR, and ISO standards

Awards & Recognition

  • Best Cybersecurity Startup of the Year – 2024
  • SME Channels Innovation Award – 2023

Recent Milestones

  • Delivered zero-trust transformation across a leading private bank’s 80+ branch locations
  • Secured 5 million+ endpoints and workloads for enterprise customers through integrated EDR/XDR
  • Conducted GenAI risk workshops for IT leaders across Tier-1 cities in India

Vision & Roadmap (2025)

Auxiliary Digitech aims to be a regional leader in AI-driven cybersecurity, focusing on:

  • Defending enterprises from GenAI-powered threats
  • Building industry-specific compliance blueprints
  • Scaling cloud-native security solutions for hybrid and remote-first organisations

Ideal Customer Profile (ICP)

Mid- to large-scale enterprises in regulated sectors seeking:

  • End-to-end cybersecurity strategy
  • Vendor-agnostic implementation
  • Measurable compliance and uptime improvement
  • Scalable solutions for distributed environments

