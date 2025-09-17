Quick Snapshot

Company Name: Auxiliary Digitech

Founded: 2021

Headquarters: Delhi, India

Employees: 20+

Website: https://auxiliarydigitech.com

Industry Association: Member, ISODA

Positioning

Cybersecurity-first, ROI-focused.Auxiliary Digitech helps enterprises transform securely — from network edge to cloud — across BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing.

About the Company

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Delhi, Auxiliary Digitech is a fast-growing cybersecurity systems integrator and IT solutions provider. The company specialises in helping enterprises secure their digital infrastructure through full-stack cybersecurity services, strategic advisory, and deep technology partnerships.

With expertise spanning network security, endpoint protection, cloud posture management, and compliance-focused deployments, Auxiliary enables businesses to adopt scalable, secure, and future-ready IT environments.

Their client base spans regulated industries such as banking, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, where security and uptime are non-negotiable.

Leadership Team

Nikhil Gupta – CEO & Managing Director

A cybersecurity veteran with 15+ years in infrastructure consulting, digital transformation, and enterprise security frameworks.

Dushyant Sharma – Chief Technology Officer

Specialist in secure architectures, automation, and cloud-native cybersecurity models including Zero Trust and SASE.

Practice Heads – Experienced leads across operations, delivery, and industry verticals.

Core Services

Category Offerings Network Security SASE, ZTNA, next-gen firewall deployment Endpoint Security EDR, XDR, SIEM integration Data Protection Email security, DLP, insider threat mitigation App & Cloud Security Application security testing, workload protection, CSPM Automation & Analytics Self-healing systems, threat detection, compliance reporting Emerging Tech Generative AI threat defense, SOC augmentation

Industries Served

BFSI (Banking & Financial Services)

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing & Logistics

Retail & E-commerce

Notable Projects & Use Cases

SASE Deployment for Fortune 500 SaaS Enterprise Consolidated edge security and improved remote access speed by 35% across multi-cloud environments.

Application Security for Large BFSI Client Deployed advanced vulnerability management for mission-critical apps, reducing breach exposure by 60%.

SIEM Rollout for Global Logistics Company Enabled real-time threat detection and automated response across five continents.

Strategic Partnerships

Zscaler – Premier Partner

SentinelOne – Certified Reseller

CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, HPE, Barracuda, Proofpoint, Check Point

Auxiliary Digitech delivers consulting, integration, and ongoing support for these platforms, enabling clients to extract maximum value from their cybersecurity stack.

Key Differentiators

Outcome-Driven Frameworks – Focus on measurable ROI for enterprise customers

Self-Healing Security Automation – Reduces MTTR and operational overhead

Cross-Vertical Expertise – Strong presence across BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing

Audit-Ready Deployments – Built-in compliance alignment for RBI, HIPAA, GDPR, and ISO standards

Awards & Recognition

Best Cybersecurity Startup of the Year – 2024

SME Channels Innovation Award – 2023

Recent Milestones

Delivered zero-trust transformation across a leading private bank’s 80+ branch locations

Secured 5 million+ endpoints and workloads for enterprise customers through integrated EDR/XDR

Conducted GenAI risk workshops for IT leaders across Tier-1 cities in India

Vision & Roadmap (2025)

Auxiliary Digitech aims to be a regional leader in AI-driven cybersecurity, focusing on:

Defending enterprises from GenAI-powered threats

Building industry-specific compliance blueprints

Scaling cloud-native security solutions for hybrid and remote-first organisations

Ideal Customer Profile (ICP)

Mid- to large-scale enterprises in regulated sectors seeking:

End-to-end cybersecurity strategy

Vendor-agnostic implementation

Measurable compliance and uptime improvement

Scalable solutions for distributed environments

