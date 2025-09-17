Quick Snapshot
- Company Name: Auxiliary Digitech
- Founded: 2021
- Headquarters: Delhi, India
- Employees: 20+
- Website: https://auxiliarydigitech.com
- Industry Association: Member, ISODA
Positioning
Cybersecurity-first, ROI-focused.Auxiliary Digitech helps enterprises transform securely — from network edge to cloud — across BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing.
About the Company
Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Delhi, Auxiliary Digitech is a fast-growing cybersecurity systems integrator and IT solutions provider. The company specialises in helping enterprises secure their digital infrastructure through full-stack cybersecurity services, strategic advisory, and deep technology partnerships.
With expertise spanning network security, endpoint protection, cloud posture management, and compliance-focused deployments, Auxiliary enables businesses to adopt scalable, secure, and future-ready IT environments.
Their client base spans regulated industries such as banking, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, where security and uptime are non-negotiable.
Leadership Team
- Nikhil Gupta– CEO & Managing Director
A cybersecurity veteran with 15+ years in infrastructure consulting, digital transformation, and enterprise security frameworks.
- Dushyant Sharma– Chief Technology Officer
Specialist in secure architectures, automation, and cloud-native cybersecurity models including Zero Trust and SASE.
- Practice Heads– Experienced leads across operations, delivery, and industry verticals.
Core Services
Category
Offerings
Network Security
SASE, ZTNA, next-gen firewall deployment
Endpoint Security
EDR, XDR, SIEM integration
Data Protection
Email security, DLP, insider threat mitigation
App & Cloud Security
Application security testing, workload protection, CSPM
Automation & Analytics
Self-healing systems, threat detection, compliance reporting
Emerging Tech
Generative AI threat defense, SOC augmentation
Industries Served
- BFSI (Banking & Financial Services)
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Manufacturing & Logistics
- Retail & E-commerce
Notable Projects & Use Cases
SASE Deployment for Fortune 500 SaaS EnterpriseConsolidated edge security and improved remote access speed by 35% across multi-cloud environments.
Application Security for Large BFSI ClientDeployed advanced vulnerability management for mission-critical apps, reducing breach exposure by 60%.
SIEM Rollout for Global Logistics CompanyEnabled real-time threat detection and automated response across five continents.
Strategic Partnerships
- Zscaler– Premier Partner
- SentinelOne– Certified Reseller
- CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, HPE, Barracuda, Proofpoint, Check Point
Auxiliary Digitech delivers consulting, integration, and ongoing support for these platforms, enabling clients to extract maximum value from their cybersecurity stack.
Key Differentiators
- Outcome-Driven Frameworks– Focus on measurable ROI for enterprise customers
- Self-Healing Security Automation– Reduces MTTR and operational overhead
- Cross-Vertical Expertise– Strong presence across BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing
- Audit-Ready Deployments– Built-in compliance alignment for RBI, HIPAA, GDPR, and ISO standards
Awards & Recognition
- Best Cybersecurity Startup of the Year – 2024
- SME Channels Innovation Award – 2023
Recent Milestones
- Delivered zero-trust transformation across a leading private bank’s 80+ branch locations
- Secured 5 million+ endpoints and workloads for enterprise customers through integrated EDR/XDR
- Conducted GenAI risk workshops for IT leaders across Tier-1 cities in India
Vision & Roadmap (2025)
Auxiliary Digitech aims to be a regional leader in AI-driven cybersecurity, focusing on:
- Defending enterprises from GenAI-powered threats
- Building industry-specific compliance blueprints
- Scaling cloud-native security solutions for hybrid and remote-first organisations
Ideal Customer Profile (ICP)
Mid- to large-scale enterprises in regulated sectors seeking:
- End-to-end cybersecurity strategy
- Vendor-agnostic implementation
- Measurable compliance and uptime improvement
- Scalable solutions for distributed environments
