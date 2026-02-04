As managed service providers (MSPs) and cloud partners navigate an increasingly subscription-led, AI-driven enterprise transformation landscape, the rules of partner success are being rewritten. Traditional incentives tied to upfront deal closures are no longer sufficient in a world where value is created across years of service delivery, renewals, and continuous optimisation.

Against this backdrop, Cisco has introduced the Cisco 360 Partner Program, positioning it as a fundamental reset in how partner contribution and long-term value are recognised, particularly as enterprises accelerate cloud and AI integration to modernise infrastructure and operations.

According to Ashok Shivashankar, Managing Director, Partner Organisation, Cisco India & South Asia, the program is designed to reflect how partners actually build sustainable businesses today, through lifecycle ownership, managed services, and outcome-driven engagement rather than transactional sales.

Rewarding partners across the full Customer lifecycle in AI-Driven enterprise transformation

At the heart of the Cisco 360 Partner Program is a shift away from one-time incentives toward rewarding partners for sustained customer impact across the enterprise cloud and AI lifecycle. Shivashankar explains that Cisco now recognises “the expertise that partners bring across the entire customer lifecycle through managed services, Buying Programs, software adoption, and renewals.”

This approach acknowledges that MSPs are no longer simply resellers but custodians of long-term customer relationships in an era of AI-enabled cloud services. “The program aligns with that reality by rewarding profitable growth at every stage and empowering partners to deliver the secure, agile solutions customers need as they navigate transformation in an AI-driven era,” he says.

Rather than measuring success solely by revenue volume, the program evaluates partner performance by outcomes. These are assessed through Partner Value Indexes spanning foundational capabilities, performance, engagement, and depth of execution. By adopting a simplified yet holistic framework, Cisco aims to incentivise partners for long-term customer satisfaction and loyalty, not just initial sales wins.

Lowering the entry barrier for AI-led managed Services on the cloud

While demand for AI workloads on cloud infrastructure is rising rapidly, many MSPs remain cautious due to the upfront investments required in skills, platforms, and enterprise AI infrastructure. Shivashankar notes that Cisco 360 has been “co-designed with partners” specifically to address this challenge.

Enabling AI workloads on Cloud with a Hybrid cloud AI architecture

The program introduces new tools and frameworks that help partners build differentiated offerings across AI-ready data centres, hybrid cloud AI architecture, and digital resilience. The objective is clear: to enable partners to power AI workloads anywhere, modernise how people work and serve customers, and maintain secure, reliable operations.

Building enterprise AI Infrastructure with reduced risk

A key enabler in this journey is the Cisco Partner Incentive framework, which expands earnings potential across Cisco’s portfolio, including specialisations in Secure Networking and Secure AI Infrastructure. Shivashankar points out that this structure makes it easier for MSPs to plan investments with confidence while supporting broader enterprise AI readiness.

Cisco has also enhanced partner visibility through new enablement tools, including an AI assistant that helps customers more easily discover MSP expertise. Together, these measures reduce both financial and operational risk for partners building cloud-based AI solutions for enterprises.

Improving revenue predictability in Consumption-led Cloud and AI models

Subscription-based and usage-driven models offer scale but often introduce revenue volatility, a long-standing concern for cloud and MSP partners supporting AI and cloud digital transformation initiatives. The Cisco Partner Incentive within the 360 framework is designed to address this uncertainty by creating clearer and more predictable earning pathways.

Aligning incentives with enterprise Cloud AI strategy

Shivashankar explains that CPI rewards partners not only for landing deals but also for adoption, expansion, and renewals across hardware, software, and services. By aligning incentives directly with customer outcomes, Cisco is redefining what partnership means in the subscription era of enterprise cloud AI strategy.

To further support financial planning, Cisco has introduced the Partner Incentive Estimator, allowing partners to model their potential earnings and forecast recurring revenue streams more effectively. This, Shivashankar emphasises, enables MSPs to align their go-to-market strategies more closely with Cisco’s long-term roadmap.

Partner value Index as an Operational compass for AI and Cloud integration

Rather than positioning the Partner Value Index as a quarterly scorecard, Cisco intends it to be a continuous operational tool supporting AI-driven enterprise transformation. MSPs can access their PVI through the Partner Experience Platform, where they can track monthly trends, drill into detailed metrics, and monitor performance in real time.

Measuring outcomes across the Cloud and AI lifecycle

Shivashankar notes that this transparency allows partners to align investments in skills, certifications, and lifecycle management with measurable outcomes across cloud and AI integration initiatives. As partners strengthen these areas, improvements in their Value Index scores unlock further incentives and market differentiation, reinforcing a virtuous cycle of capability building and growth.

Owning value across Infrastructure, Security, and AI

As enterprises adopt multi-cloud and AI-native architectures, the question of where MSPs should focus their value creation becomes increasingly complex. Cisco’s view, according to Shivashankar, is unequivocal: MSPs must own value across infrastructure management, AI and cloud security for enterprises, and AI lifecycle services.

Addressing AI and Cloud security for enterprises

Modern architectures demand integrated solutions that span networking, security, and AI-centric operations. Security remains a critical enabler of enterprise trust as organisations deploy AI at scale across cloud environments.

Delivering scalable AI Cloud infrastructure for modern enterprises

The Cisco 360 Partner Program supports this by enabling partners to demonstrate breadth and depth across networking, security, and scalable AI cloud infrastructure. MSPs that invest in building mature practices across security, cloud, and AI infrastructure are better positioned to deliver outcome-based solutions that meet evolving customer expectations.

Protecting recurring revenue while scaling Cloud-Based AI solutions

For MSPs built on stable service contracts, transitions in partner programs often raise concerns about disruption to existing revenue streams. Shivashankar reassures that Cisco has designed the transition to Cisco 360 with continuity in mind, while still enabling partners to address cloud AI adoption challenges.

Managing Cloud AI adoption challenges without disruption

Existing Provider roles are automatically mapped to Managed Services Practice Maturity levels at launch, with extended timelines for requalification and validation against updated requirements. As partners progress by improving their Value Index scores, they gain access to additional designations, competencies, and specialisations, enabling them to expand into new AI-driven opportunities without undermining their current business models.

Conclusion – A partner model built for Cloud and AI enterprise transformation

The Cisco 360 Partner Program reflects a broader shift in the channel ecosystem, from transactional engagement to long-term, outcome-driven partnerships aligned with cloud and AI enterprise transformation goals.

By aligning incentives with lifecycle ownership, lowering barriers to AI services, and improving revenue predictability, Cisco is signalling that partner success in the AI era will be defined by depth, consistency, and customer impact.

For MSPs and cloud partners, the message is clear: those who invest in capabilities across infrastructure, security, and AI, and who embrace continuous performance measurement, will be best positioned to thrive as enterprises accelerate their AI-driven digital transformation.

