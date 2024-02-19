BIWIN launches Lenovo-branded SSDs in India

BIWIN, manufacturer of solid-state drives (SSDs), has recently launched the newest line of Lenovo-branded SSDs in India. This strategic partnership between BIWIN and Lenovo combines manufacturing technologies and worldwide brand recognition to deliver storage solutions for both personal and professional applications.

These new SSDs are designed to offer performance, reliability, and durability, making them preferable for anyone looking to upgrade their storage capacity.

Lenovo has recently launched a new range of SSDs that offers a versatile storage solution to users. One of the most impressive SSDs in the lineup is the Lenovo LN960 M.2, which has been designed to deliver exceptional performance for gaming, multimedia, and other demanding applications.

This SSD is equipped with a cutting-edge 4-channel PCIe Gen 4 x 4 controller and NVMe 2.0 technology that powers its read/write speeds up to 7400 MB/s and 6500 MB/s, respectively. What's more, the Lenovo LN960 M.2 is available in a range of storage capacities, including 512 GB to 4 TB, making it an ideal choice for users who require ample storage to meet their diverse needs.

The Lenovo LN860 M.2 is a top-of-the-line product that boasts exceptional speed and power efficiency. It features impressive sequential read/write speeds of up to 3500 MB/s and 3000 MB/s, respectively, making it perfect for users who require quick data transfer rates.

This product comes equipped with a 4-channel PCIe Gen 3 x 4 controller with NVMe 1.4, which ensures high performance even during intensive data loads. With storage options ranging from 256 GB to 2 TB, this device can accommodate a vast array of user needs. Overall, the Lenovo LN860 M.2 is a versatile and high-performing product that is sure to exceed your expectations.

The Lenovo SSD with the plate number LS800 is a reliable and fast storage device designed for mainstream PCs. It uses advanced 3D NAND technology to provide better stability and durability, with sequential read/write speeds of up to 520 MB/s and 500 MB/s, respectively. This SSD is available in various capacities ranging from 240 GB to 1920 GB, making it an excellent choice for many systems.

The Lenovo LP600 USB 3.2 is a high-speed USB Type C portable drive that will be available in Q2 2024. It offers storage capacities ranging from 512 GB to 4 TB and can deliver read/write speeds of up to 2000 MB/s. This portable drive is perfect for people who need to store a lot of data on the go and require fast performance.

Fortune Marketing Private Limited (Fortune Marketing) has been appointed as a National Distributor in India for these products.

Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager- Consumer Business, BIWIN said, “The launch of the new Lenovo-branded SSDs marks a significant milestone for BIWIN in the Indian market. This collaboration reflects our steadfast dedication to delivering innovative storage solutions that adapt to the changing preferences of our customers. We are confident that these products will establish a strong foothold in India’s competitive tech landscape.”

Mr. Manoj Gupta, Managing Director, of Fortune Marketing added, “We are proud to be entrusted with the role of National Distributor for the new Lenovo-branded SSDs in India. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional technological advancements to our customers. With the Indian market witnessing rapid growth in the demand for cutting-edge storage solutions, we are enthusiastic about the prospects of bringing these innovative products to a wider audience.”