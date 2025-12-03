Colorful B850 motherboards target next-gen performance

Colorful Technology Company Limited has introduced three additions to its B850 motherboard series: the CVN B850M ARK FROZEN, the BATTLE-AX B850M-PLUS S WIFI7 and the COLORFIRE B850M-MEOW WIFI7. The updated line targets users adopting next-generation AMD Ryzen processors and focuses on power stability, high-speed networking and refreshed design elements.

The B850 Series is positioned for gamers, creators and PC builders who require consistent performance along with distinctive visual styling. A key part of the launch is the latest COLORFIRE MEOW Series board for AMD systems, now based on the B850 chipset and produced in a white colour scheme with cat-themed design cues.

All three boards support AMD Ryzen 7000, 8000 and 9000 Series processors, DDR5 memory and cooling solutions developed for their respective product ranges.

COLORFIRE B850M-MEOW WIFI7

The COLORFIRE B850M-MEOW WIFI7 extends the MEOW aesthetic to the B850 platform. It includes a warm white heatsink armour, an iridescent nameplate and a MEOW-themed BIOS interface. The model uses a 10+2+1 power stage rated at 55A, four DDR5 alloy memory slots and a 5G plus Wi-Fi 7 network arrangement suited for general workloads and gaming.

Key specifications include frost-themed heatsinks, one PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slot and one PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot, rear USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C and USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, Realtek 5G LAN, Wi-Fi 7 with Bluetooth 5.4 and iGame Centre lighting controls. A one-click BIOS update is available on the rear I/O panel.

CVN B850M ARK FROZEN

The CVN B850M ARK FROZEN is aimed at overclocking and high-frame-rate gaming. It includes a 14+2+1 power module rated at 80A and a clock generator for hardware-level base clock adjustments. Memory support extends to DDR5 at up to 8400MHz. The board also integrates three M.2 slots, four SATA ports and a 2.5G Ethernet plus Wi-Fi 7 network setup.

Its feature set includes a white CVN design with frost armour, dual PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slots with an additional PCIe 4.0 x4 option, a front USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port with 30W power delivery, Bluetooth 5.4, lighting control via iGame Center and rear I/O BIOS upgrade support.

BATTLE-AX B850M-PLUS S WIFI7

The BATTLE-AX B850M-PLUS S WIFI7 adopts a dark-themed heatsink layout with a metallic texture and updated cooling channels that integrate the Battle-Axe logo. It is configured with a 10+2+1 power phase design rated at 55A to support high-performance CPUs, including the Ryzen 9 9900X3D.

The board includes a PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slot and a PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C and USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports on the rear panel, Realtek 5G LAN, Wi-Fi 7 with Bluetooth 5.4, lighting controls through iGame Centre and support for one-click BIOS updates.