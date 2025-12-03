Subscribe

Colorful B850 motherboards target next-gen performance

A fresh trio of compact boards arrives with new designs, cooling options and network upgrades. Each model aims to handle heavier workloads while offering its own visual identity for users building the next wave of desktop systems.

New B850 motherboards target next-gen performance

Colorful Technology Company Limited has introduced three additions to its B850 motherboard series: the CVN B850M ARK FROZEN, the BATTLE-AX B850M-PLUS S WIFI7 and the COLORFIRE B850M-MEOW WIFI7. The updated line targets users adopting next-generation AMD Ryzen processors and focuses on power stability, high-speed networking and refreshed design elements.

The B850 Series is positioned for gamers, creators and PC builders who require consistent performance along with distinctive visual styling. A key part of the launch is the latest COLORFIRE MEOW Series board for AMD systems, now based on the B850 chipset and produced in a white colour scheme with cat-themed design cues.

All three boards support AMD Ryzen 7000, 8000 and 9000 Series processors, DDR5 memory and cooling solutions developed for their respective product ranges.

COLORFIRE B850M-MEOW WIFI7

The COLORFIRE B850M-MEOW WIFI7 extends the MEOW aesthetic to the B850 platform. It includes a warm white heatsink armour, an iridescent nameplate and a MEOW-themed BIOS interface. The model uses a 10+2+1 power stage rated at 55A, four DDR5 alloy memory slots and a 5G plus Wi-Fi 7 network arrangement suited for general workloads and gaming.

Key specifications include frost-themed heatsinks, one PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slot and one PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot, rear USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C and USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, Realtek 5G LAN, Wi-Fi 7 with Bluetooth 5.4 and iGame Centre lighting controls. A one-click BIOS update is available on the rear I/O panel.

CVN B850M ARK FROZEN

The CVN B850M ARK FROZEN is aimed at overclocking and high-frame-rate gaming. It includes a 14+2+1 power module rated at 80A and a clock generator for hardware-level base clock adjustments. Memory support extends to DDR5 at up to 8400MHz. The board also integrates three M.2 slots, four SATA ports and a 2.5G Ethernet plus Wi-Fi 7 network setup.

Its feature set includes a white CVN design with frost armour, dual PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slots with an additional PCIe 4.0 x4 option, a front USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port with 30W power delivery, Bluetooth 5.4, lighting control via iGame Center and rear I/O BIOS upgrade support.

BATTLE-AX B850M-PLUS S WIFI7

The BATTLE-AX B850M-PLUS S WIFI7 adopts a dark-themed heatsink layout with a metallic texture and updated cooling channels that integrate the Battle-Axe logo. It is configured with a 10+2+1 power phase design rated at 55A to support high-performance CPUs, including the Ryzen 9 9900X3D.

The board includes a PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slot and a PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C and USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports on the rear panel, Realtek 5G LAN, Wi-Fi 7 with Bluetooth 5.4, lighting controls through iGame Centre and support for one-click BIOS updates.