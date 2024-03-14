Dell and Alienware Introduce the New Alienware m18 R2 in India

In India, Dell Technologies and Alienware have introduced the new Alienware m18 R2. Engineered with cutting-edge 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, this laptop delivers an unparalleled desktop-like experience, complemented by breathtaking visuals.

The device features a 16:10 QHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate, providing users with an expansive view and enhanced comfort through hardware-based low blue light Comfort View Plus technology.

To ensure optimal performance during intense gaming sessions, the Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology has been integrated, boasting quad ultra-thin fans and seven copper heat pipes to dissipate heat efficiently through five vents. With these advanced features, the Alienware m18 R2 stands as a formidable gaming machine, offering smooth and immersive gameplay experiences.

Commenting on the launch, Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India, said, “The launch of the Alienware m18 R2 demonstrates Dell and Alienware’s ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge technology as well as meaningful gameplay enhancements. By offering superior performance, overclocking capabilities, and significant efficiency improvements to thermal capacity, the Alienware m18 R2 is the ideal device for those who value performance without being confined to a traditional battle station.”

Elevated performance at your disposal

The Alienware m18 R2 stands out as a gaming powerhouse, boasting unparalleled performance enhanced by state-of-the-art GPUs meticulously engineered to ensure seamless gameplay. These GPUs not only elevate AI performance and power efficiency but also introduce advanced ray tracing capabilities, enriching gaming experiences with stunning visual realism.

With up to 270W Total Power Performance, users gain the flexibility to indulge in the most demanding games without worrying about throttling, while also having ample headroom for overclocking. Notably, the inclusion of NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 enhances visual quality and frame rates by leveraging AI, contributing to a more immersive gaming experience.

Beyond its robust graphics capabilities, the Alienware m18 R2 excels in providing a superior gaming experience with its ergonomic design, customizable RGB lighting, and immersive audio features. Whether conquering virtual battlefields or diving into immersive worlds, this gaming laptop sets a new standard for performance and innovation, solidifying its position as a top choice among gaming enthusiasts.