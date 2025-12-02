HP India has expanded its Laser M300 Series with three new monochrome laser printers, the HP Laser 335dn, 335dw, and MFP 355sdnw, designed to meet the growing demand for reliable, high-speed printing across India’s SMBs, enterprises, and print shops.

The line-up brings performance upgrades such as 33 ppm auto-duplex printing, faster turnaround for everyday workflows, and lower running costs through a redesigned consumables system.

The launch signals HP’s continued push to modernise business printing in India, combining speed and efficiency with a focus on sustainability and operational value.

Satish Kumar, Senior Director – Print Category at HP India, noted that the expansion reinforces HP’s commitment to “performance, reliability, and uncompromising quality” as businesses adapt to new workstyles and rising output needs.

New Architecture: HP’s First Separate Drum and Toner System

A key shift in the expanded M300 line-up is HP’s new replaceable drum-and-toner design for the A4 commercial segment.

This architecture reduces replacement expense, enables higher yields, and extends device lifespan critical for print-intensive environments such as service bureaus, logistics firms, and documentation centres.

The HP 181A/181X toners deliver up to 3,000 pages, while the new HP 181A imaging drum supports up to 10,000 pages, lowering cost per page and cutting downtime.

Performance Built for Fast-Moving Workplaces

The three models share a set of core performance capabilities aimed at small, high-throughput teams:

Up to 33 ppm (A4) with full auto-duplex printing

First page out in 8.5 seconds

600 MHz processor and 256 MB memory for stable workloads

250-sheet input tray + multipurpose tray

40-sheet ADF on the MFP 355sdnw for multi-page scanning and copying

Mobile printing via the HP App on 335dw and MFP 355sdnw

USB, Ethernet, and wireless connectivity for flexible deployment

With compact footprints, the printers are positioned for small offices, front-desk counters, and production-light print shops that require dependable, simple-to-manage laser hardware.

Designed for Efficiency and Sustainability

HP has retained the M300 Series’ emphasis on operating economics. Automatic duplexing reduces paper waste, while the new high-yield consumables support low cost per page, an essential factor for businesses handling continuous documentation output.

All models also incorporate 20% recycled plastic, aligning with India’s accelerating push toward environmentally responsible office systems. The devices meet relevant Indian energy efficiency standards.

Pricing and Availability

All three models are available on the HP eStore:

Laser 335dn: Rs. 24,000

Laser 335dw: Rs. 25,500

Laser MFP 355sdnw: Rs 37,875

Conclusion

The expanded Laser M300 Series reflects HP’s intent to keep business printing resilient, economical, and workload-ready at a time when organisations expect consistent output and simplified maintenance.

With higher speeds, lower operating costs, and sustainable materials, the new models are geared towards India’s increasingly agile, cost-focused SMB and enterprise ecosystems, where reliability and ease of use remain paramount.

