HP, INDO-MIM to produce metal 3DP parts in India

Indo-MIM, the Metal Injection Molding (MIM) company, has officially launched HP's two metal jet binder 3D printers in India today. With the integration of HP's 3D printing (3DP) technology, Indo-MIM is enabling large-scale production of high-precision metal parts for various industries including automobile, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, and medical equipment segments. These machines, installed at the Bengaluru facility of Indo-MIM, will serve both domestic and international markets.

In line with a global partnership agreement, Indo-MIM has made a significant investment in three advanced HP Metal Jet S100 printers. Among them, two will be deployed in India to provide localized support for Indian clients and enhance production capabilities. One printer will focus on material development while the other will drive application development and cater to customers in India, the Middle East, and the wider Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, the third printer has been installed at Indo-MIM's facility in Texas, USA.

Savi Baveja, President of Personalization & 3D Printing, HP Inc., said “We are partnering with INDO-MIM to create new possibilities for their customers leveraging HP’s metals additive manufacturing capabilities. We are ready to transform the landscape of metal parts production in India by manufacturing locally and exporting worldwide.”

Krishna Chivukula Jr, CEO at Indo-MIM also expressed, "Our partnership with HP signifies our journey to provide production-ready 3D metal binder jet solutions to our customers. The acquisition of HP's Metal Jet S100 printers equips us with the latest technology, enabling us to meet the growing demands of our customers with efficiency and precision, as well as expand the library of materials qualified on the HP printer platform."

Through this collaboration, HP's advanced technology empowers INDO-MIM to manufacture consistent metal parts for both the Indian and US markets. Leveraging the latest 3D printing metal binder jet technology, HP assists INDO-MIM in meeting the escalating demand for intricate metal components, primed for large-scale production. Collaboratively, HP and INDO-MIM are exploring new HP Metal Jet materials such as M2 tool steel, enhancing properties and precision, thereby refining metal 3D printing capabilities.

Introduced in the autumn of 2023, the Metal Jet S100 solution stands as the 3D metal production solution, enabling companies worldwide to efficiently design and produce metal parts, thus enabling their supply chain operations. They are advancing innovative technology and sustainable manufacturing practices, and both HP and INDO-MIM are poised to unlock the full potential of metal additive manufacturing.