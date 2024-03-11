HP Launches Largest Portfolio of AI PCs

HP has recently unveiled its largest collection of AI PCs. These PCs are powered with AI to enhance productivity, creativity, and user experiences in hybrid work environments.

Advertisment

In the landscape of hybrid work, employees continue to grapple with feelings of disconnection and digital exhaustion. According to HP's 2023 Work Relationship Index, a mere 27% of knowledge workers report having a healthy relationship with their work, while a staggering 83% advocate for redefining our work dynamics. While many workers anticipate that AI will usher in fresh avenues for work satisfaction and streamline job tasks, they emphasize the importance of possessing appropriate AI tools and technologies to thrive in this evolving landscape.

"At HP, our mission is to empower companies to capitalize on the power of AI, sparking ambitious and meaningful progress in every organization," said Alex Cho, President of Personal Systems, HP Inc. "We are proud to represent the industry’s broadest portfolio of AI PCs. By harnessing AI as a personal tool, we are creating more personalized and meaningful work experiences, revolutionizing the way we interact with technology and each other in the workplace."

Latest AI-equipped HP Elite and Pro PCs

Advertisment

HP has unveiled its latest generation of AI-equipped HP Elite and Pro PCs, alongside Z by HP mobile workstations. These cutting-edge computing solutions integrate Copilot in Windows and Windows 11 Pro, catering to the needs of contemporary leaders, knowledge workers, and creators. Engineered to meet the demands of rigorous workflows, they deliver high-performance computing capabilities.

The newest HP Elite and Pro PC solutions boast AI capabilities driven by Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors or next-generation AMD Ryzen PRO processors, featuring dedicated NPUs to handle AI tasks with enhanced personalized performance. HP Smart Sense adapts to users' PC usage patterns automatically, optimizing the balance between performance and power consumption. Moreover, the inclusion of Poly Studio audio, Dynamic Voice Leveling, AI Noise Reduction, and automatic framing enhances natural on-camera interaction and collaboration, ensuring a seamless user experience.

HP has expanded its portfolio to encompass the most extensive range of Intel® and AMD-based AI PCs, showcasing a dedication to innovation and top-tier performance. The newly launched lineup comprises:

Advertisment

HP Elite 1000 Series G11 Notebook PCs: As the pinnacle of AI-driven business PCs globally, this series is meticulously crafted to offer a seamless fusion of portability, performance, and a remarkable battery life of up to 21 hours, catering to both leaders and on-the-go professionals.

Leveraging the potential of AI, users can expect up to 80% improved graphics performance, up to 38% reduced power consumption for AI-enhanced collaborations, and up to 132% swifter AI video editing when compared to the previous generation. Through HP Smart Sense, AI optimizes your PC's power usage, resulting in a 40% quieter operation.

With over 70% of its major components made from recycled materials, including keyboard components sourced from recycled fishnets, the series underscores HP's commitment to sustainability. Additionally, features like power data tracking and suggestions contribute to reducing energy consumption

Advertisment

HP EliteBook 800 and 805 Series G11 Notebook PCs: Crafted to address the demands of enterprise knowledge workers grappling with daily workloads requiring robust performance and collaborative functionalities, the new series comes outfitted with Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors or next-generation AMD Ryzen PRO processors, driving AI-powered productivity. Notably, these PCs incorporate at least 75% PCR plastic in their bezels, underscoring a commitment to sustainable materials.

Advertisment

HP EliteBook 600 and 605 Series G11 Notebook PCs: Designed for corporate and public sector entities seeking to optimize value and adaptability to accommodate diverse user needs in hybrid settings, these PCs are tailored to address rigorous business applications, ensuring efficient and dependable performance. With a commitment to sustainability, the devices feature at least 30% PCR plastic in their bezels and at least 50% PCR plastic in their keycaps.

HP ProBook 400 and 405 Series G11 Notebook PCs: Tailored for hybrid workers navigating between office and home environments, these devices unlock AI-driven workflows and essential performance capabilities, all while providing upgradeable storage and memory options. Notably, the series incorporates 50% post-industrial recycled stamped aluminum in its chassis, highlighting a commitment to sustainable materials.

HP Elite Small Form Factor 805 G9 Desktop PC: Designed to elevate productivity for desktop workers, these devices offer enhanced connectivity, enabling seamless access to cloud-based AI applications such as Copilot in Windows. Equipped with Wi-Fi 7 capability and an optional integrated NPU in select models featuring Ryzen AI, including AMD Radeon RX 6300 2GB graphics or NVIDIA T400 4GB discrete graphics, users can leverage advanced features to optimize their workflow.

Advertisment

Z by HP offers high-performance computing solutions tailored to fuel the most demanding workflows. The latest generation of AI-enabled HP ZBook mobile workstations addresses the intricacies of mobile work while retaining essential collaboration tools for executing extensive, complex projects from any location. With a diverse range of CPUs, including Intel Core Ultra 5, 7, and 9 processors or next-generation AMD Ryzen PRO processors featuring dedicated NPUs, the ZBook facilitates heightened levels of productivity and creativity through AI integration. Z by HP's comprehensive hardware and software solutions guarantee reliability, security, and mobility for creative professionals.

HP ZBook Power G11: HP ZBook Power G11, is a high-performance computing solution to empower workflows, amplifying productivity in its new premium 16” design. Equipped with pro-grade components, it excels in running AI development and conceptual design applications. The HP ZBook Power G11 features up to an NVIDIA RTX 3000 Ada Laptop GPU, ensuring seamless handling of 3D modeling, AI-powered content creation, and intensive multitasking. Moreover, it offers configuration options with the latest NVIDIA RTX 500 and 1000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs, delivering the advantages of NVIDIA’s cutting-edge GPU architecture.

HP ZBook Fury G11: Crafted to provide desktop-level performance from any location, the ZBook Fury harnesses potent AI acceleration capabilities for tasks such as editing 8K videos, advanced 3D rendering, VFX, or running local AI models. Its advanced thermal technology guarantees optimal efficiency even during the most demanding tasks, offering up to a desktop-class Intel Core HX processor for professional-grade performance and up to an NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Laptop GPU.

Advertisment

HP ZBook Studio G11: Improve focus and productivity with the sleek and portable ZBook Studio. This device empowers users to create complex assemblies, leverage AI capabilities for content creation, render in real-time, and visualize data while on the move.

HP ZBook Firefly G11: The ZBook Firefly blends professional-grade performance with genuine mobility, facilitating seamless project management from any location. With its AI-accelerated performance featuring the NVIDIA RTX A500 Laptop GPU, it ensures dynamic power efficiency and exceptional battery life.

Accelerate data science capabilities with the HP AI Creation Center, including Z by HP AI Studio

HP is moving forward with AI with tailored data science solutions. At the forefront is HP’s AI Creation Center, integrating the advanced AI workstation with offerings like the Z by HP AI Studio. This amalgamation provides the most comprehensive workstation solution globally for AI development. Engineered in close partnership with NVIDIA, Z by HP workstation solutions facilitate the scaling of compute and AI resources, seamlessly transitioning from on-premise infrastructure to the cloud. This simplifies the process for companies to construct and customize private AI models through a unified platform that connects data teams, tools, and computing resources.

Through the integration of NVIDIA's data and pre-trained models into HP's AI Studio, customers can now conveniently access workflows from anywhere. NVIDIA GPUs expedite training processes, accelerating the path to value. This seamless integration enables users to discover and leverage curated models and data through a centralized interface, harnessing the capabilities of NVIDIA NGC. HP's AI Studio, powered by NVIDIA technology, is poised to become the inaugural AI development platform from a workstation OEM to incorporate NVIDIA NGC.

Seamlessly scaling projects from an AI workstation to the cloud is crucial for data scientists and AI creators. By constructing AI models in a hybrid computing environment from a centralized location at the outset, they can smoothly transition from product development to production, particularly for demanding data science and AI tasks. HP and NVIDIA are aligned in their vision to facilitate this seamless scaling, enabling users to transition effortlessly from workstations to the NVIDIA DGX Cloud. This collaboration provides flexibility and enhanced computing power to meet diverse computing needs.

Transform meeting spaces with Poly Studio solutions -

Ensuring equity in flexible work environments is paramount. HP is transforming collaboration in hybrid settings by offering the most extensive portfolio of certified conferencing room solutions and headsets4 in the industry, guaranteeing visibility and audibility for all participants. Utilizing Poly DirectorAI smart camera technology, the latest Poly Studio devices maintain focus -

Poly Studio E36 Center-of-Table Camera: Crafted for meeting rooms of varying sizes, the Poly Studio E360 camera serves as a central companion, delivering exceptional video quality and complete 360-degree coverage. Complementing a front-of-room camera, it ensures participants feel reassured of clear visibility, capturing all attendees in the room regardless of their seating position.

Poly Studio E60 Camera: Its 12x optical zoom and 4K sensors ensure everyone is brought into sharp focus, even those seated at the far end of the room, with lifelike detail. The presenter tracking feature guarantees the primary presenter remains prominently visible, enhancing engagement for participants connecting over video.

Poly Studio V52 Premium Video Bar: In medium-sized meeting spaces, the Poly Studio V52 video bar, built on the acclaimed Poly Studio X52 design, elevates meeting experiences. With cutting-edge Poly DirectorAI smart camera innovations and advanced audio AI features, it minimizes distractions and addresses issues arising from glass walls in conference rooms. Whether leveraging HP's comprehensive conferencing PC solutions for Microsoft Teams and Zoom or connecting a laptop for a video call, this premium USB video bar seamlessly integrates with your setup, enriching your meeting encounters.

The updated Poly Lens software provides improved video deployment and serviceability, facilitating quicker onboarding and configuration with minimal technical installation requirements. These enhancements are particularly valuable as organizations retrofit and reconfigure workspaces, ensuring a uniform user experience while saving time and resources. The integration with Microsoft O365 Calendar offers a comprehensive overview of room occupancy and utilization across various platforms, empowering IT to devise better room allocation plans based on usage patterns. Poly Lens sets the groundwork for AI-driven deployment, management, monitoring, and insights into video-powered rooms.

HP monitors and peripherals offer enhanced productivity

HP has also unveiled new monitors and peripherals designed to offer a smooth and ergonomic user experience, enhancing productivity regardless of where work takes place.

HP has redefined its premium commercial monitor range with the introduction of the HP Series 7 Pro Monitors. These monitors, tailored for creators and modern leaders aiming to customize their work environment, represent the world's most advanced conferencing monitor series. The HP Series 7 Pro includes 27- and 34-inch monitors, the first conferencing monitors globally to feature an integrated AI privacy webcam, facilitating lifelike virtual collaboration to ensure optimal appearance and sound quality. With 11 models available, this monitor range constitutes HP's most extensive selection of DreamColor-class displays, delivering remarkable visuals and true-to-life clarity.

Discover enhanced comfort and flexibility with the HP 965 Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard. Featuring a split-zone layout and 20 programmable keys, it delivers a personalized typing experience, while a separate customizable numeric pad expands its functionality—the integrated Copilot key harnesses AI capabilities to streamline everyday tasks. Connect multiple devices via Bluetooth or a dongle to suit your workflow requirements. This keyboard elevates your work experience and underscores our commitment to a sustainable future. Crafted with 50% post-consumer recycled material and packaged in sustainably sourced external packaging, it reflects our dedication to environmental responsibility.

Supplementary peripherals and accessories designed to enrich the adaptable work environment comprise:

HP 435 Programmable Wireless Keypad : Experience the customizable Bluetooth mechanical keypad.

HP USB-C Travel Hub G3 : Expands notebook’s capabilities with five essential ports, offering scalable power delivery and plug-and-play connectivity across almost any device.