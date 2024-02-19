Schneider Electric launches Easy UPS 3-Phase 3M Advanced

Schneider Electric has recently unveiled the Easy UPS 3-Phase 3M Advanced, an uninterruptible power supply tailored to safeguard critical loads. Engineered with a modular scalable architecture, this UPS promises seamless installation, servicing, configuration, and scalability for small to medium data centers, alongside critical commercial and industrial applications. With a power range spanning 100-250 kW (400V) 3-Phase, it caters to businesses necessitating dependable and efficient power provisioning.

Advertisment

Manufactured in India, the UPS has reliable power delivery coupled with advanced features, robust electrical specifications, and a space-saving design. Furthermore, it includes a start-up service to ensure optimal performance, quality, and safety standards are met. The Easy UPS 3-Phase 3M Advanced stands as Schneider Electric's latest solution, embodying reliability, efficiency, and adaptability to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

​ The EcoStruxure-connected UPS ensures swift and hassle-free installation in data centers or electrical rooms. Boasting a broad operating temperature range and robust overload protection, it maintains efficiency within a compact footprint. The Easy UPS 3M Advanced offers an outstanding blend of low Total Cost of Ownership, competitive specifications, and user-friendliness, making it the prime selection for safeguarding business continuity.

The Easy UPS 3M Advanced stands as a power supply system, ensuring enduring performance and consistent power stability. This EcoStruxure-connected UPS boasts a modular architecture, advanced product features, and sturdy electrical specifications. Within its compact design, it encompasses a broad operating temperature range and formidable overload protection. Its scalability feature enables gradual system expansion, while internal redundancy options bolster availability. Moreover, the startup service optimizes system performance, quality, and safety, enhancing overall operational efficiency and peace of mind.

Sharing his thoughts on the product, Mr. Sachin Bhalla, Vice President, Secure Power Division, India and SAARC, Schneider Electric, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to introduce the ‘Made in India’ Easy UPS 3-Phase 3M Advanced, a product specially designed for the Indian market. Schneider Electric has been a trusted partner in the industrial electrical and electronic space for over six decades, and our newest addition to the family is built on our strength of Innovation. The newest UPS promises unmatched reliability, continuous power monitoring to mitigate fluctuations, and connected tech, providing low downtimes and increased efficiency to customers. This product is the ideal solution for businesses seeking optimized capital expenditure, competitive specifications, and ease of use to ensure business continuity.”