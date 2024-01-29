Qlik Introduces AI Council for Responsible AI Adoption

Qlik introduces its inaugural AI Council, reinforcing its commitment to cutting-edge, ethical AI advancement central to its corporate mission and industry standing. Through the assembly of esteemed advisors, Qlik aims to expedite the conscientious evolution of its AI-driven product line. Leveraging insights from top global AI experts, the company seeks to empower customers to maximize business outcomes through data utilization. The AI Council underscores Qlik's dedication to responsible innovation, ensuring that its technological developments not only remain at the forefront of the industry but also uphold ethical standards, promoting trust and efficacy in data-driven solutions for businesses worldwide.

Qlik's Generative AI Benchmark Report reveals that 31% of senior executives intend to allocate over $10 million to generative AI endeavors in the upcoming year, with 79% having already invested in such tools or projects. Despite this enthusiasm, the report highlights the imperative for robust data strategies to harness their full potential. The democratization of AI across the workforce necessitates proper governance of its foundational data elements. Failure to do so poses a significant risk to the efficiency and integrity of business operations. To assist customers in addressing these challenges and implementing best practices, Qlik has established the AI Council, a strategic advisory body focused on navigating the complexities of AI integration.

Council members will collaborate with Qlik to steer the company's R&D focus, shape its product roadmap, and prioritize responsible and ethical AI usage among its customers. Additionally, the Council will enlighten Qlik's leaders and staff on optimizing AI capabilities while offering valuable insights into the objectives of business leaders tasked with showcasing ROI from AI investments.

The AI Council features some of the most renowned subject matter experts from around the world. More information on these members can be found on our Qlik Staige website:

Nina Schick – Author, Advisor and Founder of an advisory firm focused on GenAI

Nina, a renowned expert in generative AI, has extensively studied emerging technology trends and their societal impact. With over twenty years of geopolitical expertise, she has counseled prominent global figures, including President Joe Biden of the United States. Nina envisioned the 'AI inflexion point' long before ChatGPT propelled AI into the global spotlight, highlighting her foresight and influence in shaping discussions around artificial intelligence.

Dr. Rumman Chowdhury – Responsible AI leader, engineer, auditor and investor

Rumman is a trailblazer in applied algorithmic ethics, spearheading innovative socio-technical solutions for ethical, explainable, and transparent AI. As the CEO and founder of Humane Intelligence, a tech nonprofit fostering a community of practice around algorithmic evaluations, she drives impactful change. Rumman's expertise extends to serving on numerous boards, including the UK Center for Data Ethics and Innovation, the UN's Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development, and Oxford University's Commission on AI and Governance. Previously, she directed Twitter's META (ML Ethics, Transparency, and Accountability) team, overseeing a group of applied researchers and engineers dedicated to identifying and mitigating algorithmic harms on the platform.

Kelly Forbes – Co-Founder and Executive Director, AI Asia Pacific Institute

Kelly bridges the realms of policy, research, and industry, collaborating with premier organizations and governments to mitigate AI-related risks through global cooperation. With a wealth of experience in the Asia-Pacific region, Kelly has delved into AI governance, fostered public-private dialogue, and advised on government policy matters.

Dr. Michael Bronstein – DeepMind Professor of Artificial Intelligence, University of Oxford

Michael, an acclaimed academic, previously led Graph Learning Research at Twitter and served as a professor at Imperial College London. He has held visiting positions at prestigious institutions including Stanford, MIT, and Harvard. Beyond academia, Michael is a seasoned entrepreneur, founding successful startups like Novafora, Invision (acquired by Intel in 2012), Videocites, and Fabula AI (acquired by Twitter in 2019).

“The formation of Qlik’s AI Council is a strategic leap, reflecting our deep-seated commitment to not just advancing AI, but doing so with ethical integrity and practical applicability,” said Mike Capone, CEO of Qlik. “Our goal is crystal clear: to enable our customers to harness AI in a way that’s not only transformative, but also responsible. By uniting a cadre of AI luminaries, we are sharpening our focus on delivering AI solutions that are not just cutting-edge, but also seamlessly integrated and governed. This initiative is a pivotal chapter in our journey, marking a bold move towards democratising AI in a manner that is both accessible and aligned with our core mission of driving substantial, data-driven business outcomes.”

Attendees at Qlik Connect, held on June 3-5 in Orlando, Florida, will have the opportunity to engage with the AI Council. As a premier event for data analytics, integration, and AI, Qlik Connect will feature Council members discussing the opportunities and challenges businesses face in leveraging automation within their data strategies.

“I am excited to join Qlik’s AI Council and work with some of the greatest minds in AI to optimise how businesses around the world use data,” said Rumman Chowdhury, member of Qlik’s AI Council. “We’ve reached an inflection point where innovations like generative AI are impacting the world as the internet did. This is not the time for complacency. ‘Adopting AI’ is not as simple as some suggest, but getting left behind is a risky game. By taking responsible steps, organisations can enter an era of unprecedented innovation – I look forward to being able to contribute to this evolution.”

“In working at JBS USA, I recognize the significance of Qlik’s advancements in AI, embodying a responsible and pragmatic approach to enterprise AI development,” said Stephanie Robinson, IT Business Intelligence Manager at JBS. “Qlik’s dedication to enhancing AI applications aligns with our focus on employing technology to drive substantial business outcomes. We value Qlik’s commitment to ethical AI practices and are optimistic about the beneficial impact this will have on the industry.”