Rapid Fire - Rohit Kalia, Head of Technology and Site Leader Wayfair

In a rapid-fire interview with DQ channels, Rohit Kalia, Head of Technology and Site Leader, Wayfair India, TDC shared his personal and professional vitae.

Advertisment

My home is in: The city of Bengaluru that adopted me.

School/college: DPS RKPuram (High School), DIT (BE Computer Engineering), Rutgers University (Masters, Computers Engineering)

Company: Wayfair Global Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Advertisment

My family: My 2 teenage daughters, wife and my 97 year old dad.

I would like to be reborn as: mountain sherpa

Most memorable event of my life: When I saw my 12th grade results and realized my dream towards a career in Engineering – years of hard work culminating in, what was a grand success at that time!

Advertisment

With my first pay cheque: It was offered to me on the day my niece was born in Jan 1992 by my professor who had scorned such a thought in the previous semester! I bought my first $1300 car – an old red VW Rabbit with a manual transmission.

Idol in life: I do not have idols, but I truly find Steve Jobs, Elon Musk as transformative personalities that I admire.

Can't live without: Long self-drives!

Advertisment

Favorite Gadget: My Phone!

Favorite book: Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse

Work-out regime: Brisk walk or Elliptical sometimes followed by a swim culminating in a steam bath.

Advertisment

Hobby: I love travel that hopefully involves some driving. A lot of self-organized treks while growing up and also movies.

Favorite holiday destination: Goa or anywhere in the Himalayas!

Favorite food: Steamed Lobster with Oysters on the half shell.

Advertisment

I can't stand: telemarketing calls.

Social Media preference: Facebook

Best compliment I’ve ever received: In a world of copies, you are an original.

Advertisment

The car I drive: Skoda Octavia manual transmission, a 25yr old Gypsy and a Tata Tiago EV

Motto in life: They key to good life is balance!

Advice to budding entrepreneurs: The business idea you start with will most probably be wrong, so those who win will be the ones that know when and how to pivot!

Like to watch on Television: Shows (or movies) based on real life events.

The cause I care for: Environment and Wholesome education.

One thing I would like to change in myself: Stop worrying about the future.

5 years down the line I would be: Not tied to a routine.

If not in the IT industry, I would be: Trekking in the Himalayas