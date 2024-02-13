Rapid Fire - Rohit Kalia, Head of Technology and Site Leader Wayfair

In a rapid-fire interview with DQ channels, Rohit Kalia, Head of Technology and Site Leader, Wayfair India, TDC shared his personal and professional vitae.
My home is in: The city of Bengaluru that adopted me.
My family: My 2 teenage daughters, wife and my 97 year old dad.
I would like to be reborn as: mountain sherpa
With my first pay cheque: It was offered to me on the day my niece was born in Jan 1992 by my professor who had scorned such a thought in the previous semester! I bought my first $1300 car – an old red VW Rabbit with a manual transmission.
Idol in life: I do not have idols, but I truly find Steve Jobs, Elon Musk as transformative personalities that I admire.
Favorite Gadget: My Phone!
Favorite book: Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse
Hobby: I love travel that hopefully involves some driving. A lot of self-organized treks while growing up and also movies.
Favorite holiday destination: Goa or anywhere in the Himalayas!
Favorite food: Steamed Lobster with Oysters on the half shell.
Social Media preference: Facebook
The car I drive: Skoda Octavia manual transmission, a 25yr old Gypsy and a Tata Tiago EV
The cause I care for: Environment and Wholesome education.