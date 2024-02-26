Rapid Fire - Sanjay Sehgal, Chairman and CEO, of MSys Technologies

Home is in: The USA and India. But they say home is where the heart is. So my proverbial home is at Kanha Shanti Vanam.

Advertisment

School/college: Delhi College of Engineering, New Delhi

Company: MSys Technologies

Family: A husband, always trying to live up to the expectations of my wife, and trying to be a loving father to my son and daughter-in-law.

Advertisment

I would like to be reborn as: I may not like to be reborn

The most memorable event of my life: My first successful venture in the States. It's easy to win on your home turf but to do it as an immigrant made me believe that anything is possible.

What did you do with your first pay cheque: I was very young when I got my first paycheck. So I went out and partied with friends. If it was today, I would have done things differently.

Advertisment

Idol in life: My grandfather, Dad, Kamlesh Daaji, and My son Suraj.

Can't live without: Heartfulness Meditation

Favorite Gadget: Ebook reader, iPhone for my audiobooks, emails and all contacts

Advertisment

Favorite book: The Heartfulness Way, The Wisdom Bridge, and Spiritual Anatomy by Daaji (Kamlesh D. Patel)

Work-out regime: Long walks whether in Atlanta or Kanha Shanti Vanam

Hobby: Music, Listening to Audiobooks and Meditation

Advertisment

Favorite holiday destination: Tulum, Cancun

Favorite food: Simple home-cooked vegetarian meal and dry fruits, especially a lot of nuts.

I can't stand: People who are not curious or innovative and those who are inauthentic.

Advertisment

Social Media Preference: Either all or nothing

The best compliment I ever received: Lately, a lot of my social media followers have found my time management course to be life-transformative. Acceptance of these insights from my life has been very rewarding.

The car I drive: Mercedez s560 in the USA. In India, Mercedez GLC.

Advertisment

Motto in life: Take inspiration from others and inspire and empower them in return.

Advice to budding entrepreneurs: Make a sustainable profitable business model, the rest is all window dressing.

Like to watch on Television: Feel-good drama shows and movies where finally the underdogs win.

The cause I care for: Talking about the lost art of meditation and how Heartfulness can make their lives better. How as we lose ourselves in the daily humdrum of life and burn out to the point of depression, anxiety, or other severe conditions, it takes very little discipline and a change in lifestyle to get the balance back. Also, I feel passionate about the environment and plantation. I have been actively supporting the Forest by Heartfulness initiative since its inception.

One thing I would like to change in myself: Most of my friends are younger than me. I don’t have a group of friends who are of my age. So, I would love to have them too.

5 years down the line I would be: Serving Humanity and Building a purpose for the Youth.

If not in the IT industry, I would be: Maybe a life coach, someone who would lead by example.