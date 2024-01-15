Redington Limited and Logistics Skills Council teams up to Launch COLTE

Global technology distribution organization, Redington Limited, unveiled the Centre of Excellence in Chennai, named COLTE (Centre of Logistics Training Excellence), through a collaboration with the Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC). Launched on January 10, 2024, as part of Redington's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, COLTE aims to narrow the digital gap between technology and people. This center stands as a testament to Redington's commitment to fostering skills and expertise in the logistics sector, contributing to societal development and technological inclusivity.

Originally established in Chennai, COLTE will be expanded to various states and cities across India. It functions as a hands-on learning and training academy, featuring displays, AR VR Simulators, and top-notch training facilities dedicated to excellence in logistics and supply chain practices. These Centers-of-Excellence are specifically designed to skill unemployed youth and enhance the capabilities of the current workforce in the Indian logistics and supply chain sector through upskilling and reskilling initiatives.

Speaking on the inaugural ceremony of this initiative, Sriram Ganeshan, Global Chief Commercial Officer, Redington Ltd., stated, "India's supply chain and logistics sector is one of the largest in the world that is undergoing a transformation driven by Industry 4.0 trends. The workforce in this sector, currently at 21 million is projected to grow significantly over the next few years, creating a need for additional skilled resources across various modalities—roads, railways, ports, and aviation. COLTE aims to address the growing demand for technically skilled personnel in the logistics industry. COLTE will be an evolving hub of innovation, research, and collaboration, empowering individuals with the skills needed for a technology-driven future. This initiative represents our unwavering commitment to social development and our dedication to shaping a brighter future for all stakeholders. "

Ravikant Yamarty, CEO at LSC, added, "COLTE is a testament to our shared vision of revolutionizing the logistics and supply chain sector. The inauguration of this Center of Excellence marks the beginning of a transformative journey. We believe this initiative will not only meet the current demands of the logistics sector but will also contribute significantly to its future through cutting-edge research, education, and capacity building. It is a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence, and we are excited about the positive impact it will have on India's logistics landscape, while there is a concentrated focus on improving the logistics sector’s efficiency and reducing the logistics costs of the Government of India through the New Logistics Policy and Gati Shakti initiatives.

COLTE, a cutting-edge Center of Excellence, is poised to redefine the landscape of Supply Chain Management (SCM), embodying a dedication to innovation and education. It provides students with real-time experiential learning, shedding light on the myriad opportunities within the SCM sector. Through state-of-the-art Simulation Labs encompassing Truck Driving, Warehouse, and Forklift Simulators, COLTE imparts practical skills crucial for success in this dynamic field. Additionally, COLTE is committed to fostering collaboration between industries and academic institutions, cultivating a supportive environment for capacity building and mentorship within the logistics and supply chain domain.

COLTE aims to establish itself as a nationally acclaimed center for Supply Chain Management, emphasizing knowledge exchange, digitization, and sustainability in the logistics industry. This endeavor reinforces Redington's dedication to empowering individuals and organizations, propelling advancements in the logistics and supply chain sector. The partnership between Redington and LSC signifies a transformative stride in logistics training, highlighting the crucial role of technology-driven education in shaping a vibrant and competitive logistics industry.