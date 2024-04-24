DashLoc and Godrej Partner to Promote Appliance Products Locally

DashLoc, a company in India that works on local discovery and growth, has entered into a partnership with Godrej, a company in the appliance industry. The partnership is designed to create an ecosystem that connects Godrej Appliance Stores with local communities to improve discovery, engagement, and revenue.

The B2B partnership between DashLoc and Godrej will provide communities with access to appliance-related products. For the next six months, the two companies plan to use digital solutions to improve customer engagement and expand the reach of Godrej’s retail outlets. The goal of this partnership is to produce organic leads for Godrej and to increase conversion rates.

Speaking about the partnership, Sumit Singh, CEO and Co-founder at DashLoc, commented, “We are excited to join forces with Godrej to revolutionize the retail experience for both customers and retailers. By leveraging our hyperlocal discovery platform, we aim not only to drive foot traffic to Godrej Appliance stores but also to enhance their online presence.”

He added, “In today’s digital age, consumers rely heavily on online platforms for product discovery and purchasing decisions, leveraging hyperlocal discovery platforms like ours has become imperative for businesses. By availing such services, companies can not only increase their visibility and reach but also stay ahead of the competition by offering personalized services to their customers.

Swati Rathi, Head of Marketing at Godrej expressed enthusiasm, stating, “This partnership with DashLoc aligns with our view to innovation and customer-centricity. By leveraging DashLoc’s expertise, we will enhance the accessibility of our products to local communities and drive growth for our retail outlets. We look forward to working closely with DashLoc to maximize the benefits of this collaboration and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

DashLoc and Godrej are initiating various digital projects to ensure the constant presence of retail outlets. DashLoc’s services will include managing listings, creating microsites for retail outlets, managing reviews, generating leads, tracking calls, and managing leads. These services aim to connect local communities, provide dealers with microsites, and generate leads to increase conversions.

The partnership is based on the aim of developing a lasting digital ecosystem for retail businesses, focusing on a high return on investment. DashLoc will contribute by delivering local content to involve the community during the partnership with Godrej Inspire Hub shops.

