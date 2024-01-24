Satcom Infotech Holds 5 Cities Roadshow with Partners Across India

Satcom Infotech, a provider of IT solutions, has concluded its 5-city roadshow, traversing through Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Delhi. The roadshow, a strategic initiative by Satcom Infotech & FireMon, aimed at fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange, witnessed the active participation of 25 partners in each city.

The roadshow series kicked off with great enthusiasm in Mumbai and continued its journey across major IT hubs, attracting a diverse audience of industry experts, technology enthusiasts, and partners. The events provided an exclusive platform for networking and knowledge-sharing, highlighting Satcom Infotech's commitment to building robust partnerships and staying at the forefront of technological innovation.

Each city's roadshow featured engaging presentations by experts from FireMon, a key Principle of Satcom Infotech. The presentations delved into the latest trends, challenges, and solutions in the dynamic field of IT security, providing valuable insights to the attendees. The interactive sessions allowed partners to gain in-depth knowledge, fostering a collaborative environment conducive to exploring new business opportunities.

The networking sessions that followed the presentations facilitated meaningful conversations and connections between Satcom Infotech/Firemon Team and its partners. The company's leadership team was actively involved in discussions, demonstrating Satcom Infotech's dedication to building strong relationships and understanding the evolving needs of its partners.

The roadshow events concluded with a delightful dinner, creating an informal setting for further networking and relationship-building. Partners had the opportunity to connect with Satcom Infotech executives, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations.

Vinod Kumar Varma, Founder, Satcom Infotech, expressed his gratitude to the partners, participants and the entire team for the success of the roadshow. He stated, "The 5-city roadshow has been a success. It reflects our commitment to building and nurturing strong partnerships. We are grateful for the active participation and engagement from our partners, and we look forward to leveraging these relationships for mutual growth."

