Eventus Security Announced New HQ in Mumbai

Recently, Eventus Security, a cybersecurity service provider, officially opened its new headquarters in Mumbai. This underscores the company's expansion, with its team size more than doubling in the past year to over 200 dedicated professionals. The new office space, characterized by modern design elements, has been designed to accommodate the growing workforce.

Established in 2017, Eventus Security has emerged as a managed cybersecurity services provider (MSSP). Leveraging a team of skilled professionals, the company specializes in delivering advanced cybersecurity services and customized solutions tailored to address the evolving cybersecurity challenges faced by enterprises. Their comprehensive service portfolio includes managed SOC, red teaming, application security, threat intelligence, incident response, and more.

Sunil Sapra, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer at Eventus Security, expressed his excitement about the inauguration of the company's new headquarters in Mumbai, saying, “We are beginning this new chapter of growth. Our team has doubled in size to over 200 employees in the last year, with hiring ongoing across business functions and geographies. We expect to surpass 300 team members this year. The modern new office space is designed to provide state-of-the-art facilities tailored to the needs of our various business units. This underscores our dedication to innovation, excellence, and superior customer service."

Eventus is providing cybersecurity solutions that address the vital requirements of its clientele, assisting them to navigate evolving cyber threats. Transitioning from its origins with merely four members in 2017 to a team exceeding 200 professionals, the company has completed over 100 security testing and consulting endeavors. Spanning across diverse industries, these projects have consistently contributed to the cybersecurity endeavors of Eventus' clients.

"Last November, we launched our new Cyber Defence Centre (CDC), marking a significant expansion to our SOC capabilities ensuring 24x7 protection for our customers. The CDC is backed by 100+ SOC analysts, threat hunters, incident responders, and other cyber experts. As we continue to invest in hiring talent and fortify our team to meet the diverse needs of our expanding customers, our new headquarters signify another stride towards that goal.” said Manish Chasta, Co-founder & CTO of Eventus Security.

