From Legacy to Leadership: Partnering for IT Excellence with Om Sai Group

Our Company, Om Sai Group, is a prominent IT solution provider with over 600 employees, and has transformed from a Lenovo-exclusive retail store into a leader in end-to-end IT services over the past two decades. We specialize in tailored solutions that include cybersecurity, data center infrastructure, and enterprise mobility, with nearly 50% of our revenue generated from endpoint solutions.

A prime example is our successful partnership with BillDesk, one of India’s leading payment gateways. BillDesk struggled with outdated servers, putting operations at risk amid a surge in digital transactions. Recognizing the urgency, we migrated their infrastructure to next-generation Lenovo servers. This strategic solution led to a 70% improvement in processing speeds and a 45% reduction in operational costs, enabling BillDesk to triple transaction capacity and seamlessly handle increased demand.

Our go-to-market strategy is anchored in the 3Cs: customer requirement, customer connection, and customer satisfaction. Looking ahead, our collaboration with Lenovo continues to be pivotal in our journey. Their innovative technology and ongoing support empower us to deliver state-of-the-art solutions that meet our clients’ evolving needs.

As we aim for a 71% revenue increase and an expansion of our workforce beyond 1,000 this FY, Lenovo continues to be a key enabler, solidifying our reputation as a trusted partner in India’s dynamic IT landscape.

Om Sai Group has been in the IT services space for over two decades. Can you share more about your journey and the key drivers behind your success?

Om Sai Group started with humble beginnings, operating a Lenovo-exclusive retail store around 2004-2005 in Mumbai. Over time, we’ve grown into a pan-India enterprise solution provider with a dedicated team of 600 employees, offering end-to-end IT services. Our success has been built on understanding customer needs and adapting to market changes, especially in sectors like BFSI, pharma, and education. The challenges we faced over the years have strengthened our resolve to provide cutting-edge technology solutions that meet the ever-evolving demands of our customers.

What are the key offerings that set Om Sai Group apart from others in the IT solutions space?

Our offerings are wide-ranging and tailored to meet the specific needs of our customers across industries. We specialize in cybersecurity, data center solutions, software, and endpoint solutions. About 50% of our revenue comes from enterprise mobility and endpoint solutions. We also focus on delivering complete services—from network security to software implementation—ensuring our customers get a fully integrated solution.

Additionally, our involvement in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, such as setting up computer labs in remote areas of Maharashtra, highlights our commitment to giving back to the community. Our customer-first approach, combined with our commitment to long-term value and tailored solutions, solidifies our position as a trusted partner for both customers and society.

In today's fast-changing technological landscape, how does Om Sai Group help businesses manage the transition from legacy systems to modern, scalable infrastructures?

One of the biggest challenges businesses face is moving away from legacy systems that are no longer supported or efficient. A prime example of this is BillDesk, one of India’s leading payment gateways. They were running their systems on outdated servers, putting their operations at risk. Additionally, with the surge in digital transactions, BillDesk needed a scalable solution to meet the rising demand without compromising on speed. Recognizing the critical nature of this transition, BillDesk entrusted us with a $1 million deal, showcasing their confidence in Om Sai Group. We delivered a comprehensive solution, converting their outdated servers to Lenovo systems, which included network, firewall, software, and hardware components. Migration to new-generation Lenovo servers achieved a 70% improvement in processing speeds, reduced operational costs by 45%, and tripled BillDesk’s transaction capacity, enabling them to seamlessly manage the growing volume of digital payments.

Om Sai Group operates across multiple industries. Could you highlight a significant challenge from one of these sectors and how you helped solve it?

One of our key success stories is from the education sector, where we worked with a leading academic institution in Telangana. They were facing the challenge of outdated infrastructure, limiting their ability to train students in advanced technologies like AI and machine learning. The existing computer labs lacked the tools for hands-on learning and innovation, limiting student engagement and leaving graduates at a disadvantage in the competitive job market.

In response to these challenges, Om Sai Group upgraded their computer labs with high-spec Lenovo endpoints, providing state-of-the-art infrastructure that supports modern education. This strategic initiative contributed to our track record of success, with orders won for four consecutive years, totaling nearly INR 100 crores.

The transformation led to a remarkable 2x increase in student engagement and participation in technology-driven projects, as students were now able to work with industry-standard tools. Furthermore, the majority of graduates reported feeling better prepared for the job market, having gained hands-on experience with the latest technologies.

Can you share some insights into Om Sai Group's go-to-market strategy and how you ensure customer satisfaction in such diverse industries?

Our go-to-market strategy is anchored in the 3Cs: customer requirement, customer connection, and customer satisfaction. By prioritizing these principles, we ensure long-term client loyalty. We start by providing endpoint solutions and expand into other areas based on the customer's needs. For example, in addition to our work with payment gateways and educational institutions, we have a strong presence in sectors like BFSI and pharma, where we provide data center and cybersecurity solutions.

We believe in a hands-on approach, building long-term relationships with our customers. With over 700 customers across India and 13 locations nationwide, we focus on being a trusted partner who delivers value. Our commitment to excellence is highlighted by 200 awards and recognition as Lenovo’s Platinum 360 Partner. This dedication to customer satisfaction keeps us at the forefront of the IT industry.

Om Sai Group has achieved significant growth over the last few years. Could you share more about the company’s expansion and future plans?



We’ve been on a strong growth trajectory, with a 71% increase in revenue over the past three years. Our data center solutions have grown by over 150%, thanks to the rising demand for scalable and secure IT infrastructures. We are currently working with over 700 active customers, and we plan to expand our workforce to more than 1,000 employees by the end of the year. We’re also investing heavily in expanding our services, including setting up Network Operations Centers (NOCs) and Security Operations Centers (SOCs), to cater to the growing demand for managed services.

How has your partnership with Lenovo helped Om Sai Group grow and serve its customers more effectively?

Lenovo has been a key partner throughout our journey. Their technology and solutions have enabled us to deliver end-to-end services that meet our customers' evolving needs. From high-performance servers to advanced endpoints, Lenovo’s offerings have allowed us to scale and innovate across various sectors, including BFSI, pharma, and education. Beyond technology, Lenovo’s support in training and business development has been invaluable in helping us achieve the growth we’ve seen.

Our partnership has allowed us to expand our service offerings, including deploying AI-enabled solutions and setting up advanced data centers. Lenovo’s commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our vision to be at the forefront of delivering future-ready solutions to our customers.

-- As Narrated to Suneetha BS