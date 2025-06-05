TechBzar Emerges as India’s Largest Electronics-only Marketplace on ONDC

TechBzar is redefining the online electronics retail experience in India by becoming the largest electronics and gadgets supplier on the ONDC platform. With a deep understanding of customer and industry needs, TechBzar has rapidly grown to become the country’s largest online marketplace dedicated exclusively to electronics and gadgets. Its mission is to make electronics available to consumers and businesses across tier 2 and tier 3 cities across India at affordable prices.

Operating through its independent platform (www.techbzar.com) and ONDC, TechBzar offers an extensive product catalogue across key categories such as mobile accessories, audio and wearables, computer and laptop accessories, smart devices, storage devices, networking equipment and personal grooming electronics. The platform serves both individual consumers and retail buyers, offering reliable access to thousands of genuine SKUs from top brands and verified suppliers.

What makes TechBzar a preferred destination for electronics shopping is its consistent offering of attractive deals and competitive prices across its full catalogue. By delivering value at scale, TechBzar has positioned itself as a go-to platform for customers looking to save big on electronics without compromising on quality or service.

“TechBzar was built with the mission of making electronics and gadget access easier, more affordable and more reliable across India,” said Archit Manmohan, VP, TechBzar. “As eCommerce adoption expands beyond metro cities, we’re proud to play a key role in reaching tier 2, tier 3 and other emerging markets, bringing high-quality electronics closer to every Indian.”

As digital commerce deepens its reach across India, TechBzar stands out for its category focus, nationwide distribution and commitment to affordability. By aggregating value across the supply chain—from brands and OEMs to retailers and end-consumers—TechBzar continues to build a future-ready electronics marketplace that supports the next phase of India’s digital and retail growth.