IT-MSMEs and Venture Capital on the National Startup Day

Venture capital finds IT-MSMEs relevant for investment and in turn it propells the economy. The startups in the country frequently belong to the MSME segment. Hece, the link between the MSMEs in the IT segment, startups and the venture capital is becoming more and more important.

Advertisment

On the National Startup Day, following entrepreneurs sent their comments -

"Over the past nine years of the launch of the Startup India initiative in 2016, startups have become key drivers of job creation and innovation, generating over 15.5 lakh jobs and reshaping employment trends in emerging sectors like quick commerce. Unlike traditional companies that primarily create replacement roles, startups pioneer entirely new business categories, redefining markets and fostering competition. This success is reflected in the rising number of IPOs and venture-backed companies that are redefining India’s economic landscape."

--Archana Jahagirdar, Founder & Managing Partner, Rukam Capital

Advertisment

"National Startup Day is a testament to the transformative journey of India's entrepreneurs, who are reshaping industries with unprecedented boldness. Once considered niche or high-risk, sectors like hardware, manufacturing, and climate tech are now driving innovation in the Indian Stock startup landscape. This evolution goes beyond funding ideas - it's about empowering visionaries tackling challenges that matter on a global scale. Policies like the National Deep Tech Policy and PLI schemes have been pivotal, instilling confidence in startups to dream big and aim higher."

--Ankit Kedia, Founder and Lead Investor, Capital-A

Recap

Advertisment

These quotes show that venture capitalists have great confidence in the startups mushrooming in the country. Our MSME leaders n the IT sector can use this opportuity in their favour and ue venture capital for their growth.

Read more from Archana Verma