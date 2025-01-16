MSMEs, Services and Startups in IT Sector should Share Common Umbrella

There is a need for the MSMEs, startups and solutions and srvice provders in the IT sector to come under a common umbrella. They overlap in many of their goals, activities and IT segments they cover. By coming together, they can help each other grow. This is also an overlapping grpund for the IT channel partners. The governmen should help them come together and realise their goals together.

Many startups feel this and have expressed these sentiments on the Startup Day.

On this occasion we present some comments from startup leaders below.

Comments

"To truly unleash the potential of Indian entrepreneurship, I propose that the government consider expanding the Start-up India initiative to encompass SMEs and service organizations. While they may not fit the traditional start-up mold, these entities play a vital role in driving employment and contributing significantly to India's GDP.



"By bringing SMEs and service organisations under the Start-up India umbrella, the government can provide critical support in areas such as -



•⁠ ⁠Capital access

•⁠ ⁠Collections and payment cycles

•⁠ ⁠Networking opportunities

•⁠ ⁠Skill development

•⁠ ⁠Government tenders and procurement

•⁠ ⁠Export facilitation



"Retaining the existing revenue and incorporation caps (Rs 25 crore and 5 years, respectively) can ensure that support is targeted towards deserving entities.



"Extending benefits like income tax exemptions for 3 years, access to government tenders, and network support for export opportunities can help level the playing field for SMEs and service organizations.



"This inclusive approach will empower aspiring entrepreneurs, boost employment, and propel India's economic growth.



"Kudos to all entrepreneurs who are helping build our nation, one start-up at a time."

--Vinumon S, Founder and CEO, Thence

"India's thriving startup ecosystem, now the third-largest in the world with over 120,000 startups in a decade, reflects the immense opportunities our nation offers. This National Startup Day, I’m proud to contribute to this AI-driven innovation wave with GatewAI, redefining how Nano GCCs start, scale, and shape the future."

--Suchita Vishnoi, Co-founder & CMO, GatewAI

National Startup Day celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit fuelling India’s journey towards global technology leadership. Startups form the backbone of this ambition, with transformative areas like AI, edge computing and Cloud technologies laying the foundation for a resilient digital infrastructure. At VergeCloud, we are proud to empower startups with our advanced cloud deep-tech platform, offering CDN, Cloud security and edge solutions. These tools enable startups to scale securely, deliver faster user experiences, and optimize costs in a highly competitive landscape. ’s startups are ’s unicorns - drivers of economic progress and societal impact. Together, let’s build an ecosystem of collaboration, innovation and resilience, positioning India as the epicenter of startup excellence."

--Saurabh Bhardwaj, CEO at Verge Cloud

These comments show that Indian startups are optimitic about their growth and are thinking ahead of how they should move forward.

