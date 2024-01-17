Sonata Software named Best Governed Company 2023 by ICSI

Sonata Software Modernization Engineering declares its recognition as the 'Best Governed Company Listed Segment: Emerging Category' for the year 2023, an accolade bestowed by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) in acknowledgment of its exemplary commitment to Corporate Governance Excellence. In a landscape where governance is paramount, this achievement underscores Sonata Software's dedication to upholding the highest standards in corporate conduct.

Advertisment

The Institute's decision reflects Sonata's adept navigation of the complexities inherent in the emerging sector, emphasizing its leadership in adhering to ethical practices. This accolade is not merely a testament to the company's present success but also a nod to its strategic vision, resilience, and capacity for sustained growth, positioning Sonata Software on top within the contemporary business environment.

In its 23rd edition, the ICSI National Awards celebrates the remarkable endeavors of corporations and professionals dedicated to fostering good governance and sustainable growth within the Indian corporate landscape. The event attracted numerous participants this year, subjecting them to a thorough evaluation led by a panel of experts specializing in Corporate Governance and Sustainability.

The rigorous assessment reflects the commitment of entrants to upholding high standards in governance practices and contributing to the enduring growth and ethical development of the corporate sector in India.

Shri Om Birla, Honorable Lok Sabha Speaker presented the award at a gala ceremony on January 5, 2024.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious industry recognition – a testament to our unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest standards in corporate governance and organizational practices," said Samir Dhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Sonata Software. “Good corporate governance is the bedrock for guiding decisions in alignment with stakeholders, creating transparency, and building credibility.” The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is dedicated to advancing good Corporate Governance and raising awareness on related issues. A key initiative is the ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, established in 2001. The awards aim to acknowledge and encourage corporate boards for their leadership in adhering to governance principles, recognizing innovative practices, programs, and projects promoting corporate governance, and inspiring a corporate focus on governance practices.