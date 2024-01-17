Telangana Receives 'Top Performer' Rank at DPIIT State Startup Ranking

Telangana's unwavering dedication to nurturing a strong startup ecosystem has earned it the distinguished "Top Performer" status at the DPIIT State Startup Rankings 2022 & National Startup Awards 2023. This prestigious recognition was conferred during a distinguished felicitation ceremony on National Startup Day in New Delhi. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Shri Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles. This acknowledgment underscores Telangana's exceptional efforts in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, contributing significantly to the state's dynamic and thriving startup landscape.

In its fourth edition, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) orchestrated the State Startup Rankings to enhance the collaborative endeavors of States and Union Territories in nurturing robust startup ecosystems. The State Startup Ranking Framework 2022, marked by its meticulous and outcome-oriented approach, assessed feedback from 33 states and Union territories across categories such as best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders, and emerging startup ecosystems. This initiative underscores the commitment to fostering a conducive environment for startups and promoting a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship throughout the diverse regions of India.

Telangana's designation as a "Top Performer" is a result of its diverse initiatives, encompassing the implementation of a proactive mechanism for comprehensive institutional support. The state's commitment extends to the formulation of inclusive policies and schemes, specifically catering to entrepreneurs from marginalized communities, including SC/ST, differently-abled individuals, and women.

Telangana has also pioneered the establishment of the "Impact Fund," concentrating on rural and social enterprises. Furthermore, the provision of financial assistance to early-stage startups is facilitated through initiatives like the "T-Seed Fund" and "T-IDEA," reflecting the state's holistic approach to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across various sectors which is recognized by DPIIT.

The State has earned recognition as a trailblazer in capacity building, a frontrunner in funding, a promoter of sustainability, an innovator, and an institutional champion. Crucial to the success of Telangana's startup initiatives are the enablers within its ecosystem, such as T-Hub, TSIC, T-Works, WE HUB, RICH, and TASK. Notable contributors to this ecosystem include Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub, Anand Rajagopalan, CEO of T-Works, Rashmi Pimpale, CEO of Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), Dr. Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana, and Prannay Kumar Nalla, Head of Government Innovation at Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC). Their dedicated efforts have been instrumental in propelling startup growth in the state.



Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) and Department of Industries & Commerce expressed," Telangana's recognition as a 'Top Performer' in the DPIIT State Startup Rankings 2022 is a testament to our thriving ecosystem. With a focus on inclusivity, innovation, and sustainable growth, we are charting a path where startups flourish, entrepreneurs thrive, and technological advancements benefit every stratum of society. This acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to building an ecosystem that embraces change as well as shaping a future where Telangana stands as a beacon of innovation and opportunity for all.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO, of T-Hub, said, “Telangana's recognition as a 'Top Performer' is a testament to our state's unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable growth. T-Hub, along with other key enablers in the Telangana startup ecosystem, has played a pivotal role in our success. This recognition is an affirmation of the collaborative efforts of dedicated entrepreneurs, mentors, partners, and stakeholders who have been integral to this transformative journey. As we chart this path of success, T-Hub remains committed to building an ecosystem that fosters innovation as well as creates boundless opportunities. Together, we are shaping a future where Telangana stands tall as a symbol of innovation and progress for the entire nation.”

Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana, said, “Telangana’s achievements in fostering a robust and inclusive startup ecosystem are a testament to our unwavering commitment to driving positive change and creating boundless opportunities for entrepreneurs. This award is not just a recognition; it's a celebration of the tireless efforts of every startup, mentor, partner, and stakeholder who has been an integral part of this transformative journey. Together, we are strengthening an ecosystem where innovation thrives, and the success of one resonates as a collective achievement for all."

The State Startup Ranking Report underscores numerous achievements, including the registration of over 1800 startups, with a special focus on empowering over 300 women-led ventures through exclusive incentives. Furthermore, more than 375 startups now have enhanced market access opportunities, while over 550 startups have benefitted from valuable incubation support.

A substantial sum exceeding INR 5 Cr has been disbursed to support the growth of over 100 startups. Additionally, the State Startup Ranking Framework (SRF) for 2022 has successfully incubated over 550 startups, connecting more than 100 startups with over 60 state-registered mentors. Furthermore, 65 startups have enrolled in an acceleration program, contributing to the dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem.

This recent acknowledgment builds upon T-Hub's victory in 2023 and its prior achievement, where it outshone 55 other incubators on a national scale. In the preceding year, T-Hub secured the prestigious Best Technology Incubator in India award from DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, showcasing its consistent excellence and leadership in the incubation space.