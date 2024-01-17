Veeam Boosts ProPartner Network for Cyber Resilience Demand

Veeam Software unveils updates to the Veeam ProPartner Network program, designed to assist global partners in capitalizing on the increased adoption of Veeam technology. The aim is to enable companies to achieve heightened resilience in the midst of rising cyber threats and other disruptions. These program enhancements prioritize partner profitability in a predictable manner, ensuring the security of their business engagement with Veeam. The revamped Veeam ProPartner Network encompasses a robust community of 35,000 technology partners spanning over 150 countries, reflecting the company's commitment to supporting its partners worldwide.

“Veeam is a partner-first company. Partners have been a critical element in Veeam’s success and will continue to be at the center of our continued growth,” said Larissa Crandall, VP of Global Channel and Alliances at Veeam. “We invest significant time listening to our partners and exploring how we can work better together, and of course help them deliver the Veeam Data Platform to secure the best possible outcomes for our joint customers. Successful channel programs must give partners a predictable and profitable business. Throughout 2024, Veeam will be announcing a series of new program enhancements through collaboration with partners, alliances, and GSIs that will strengthen our overall partner ecosystem and enable radical resilience in a world where our technology is protecting customers from a growing range of threats to their data and business continuity.”

New Veeam ProPartner Network Benefits

• Enhance partner profitability by boosting front-end margin improvements.

• Broadened eligibility for deal registration and incorporated non-standard pricing scenarios to empower partners in expanding their customer base.

• Safeguard partner margins with a novel price protection system for incumbent partners, coupled with exclusive discounts on maintenance and renewals.

• Elevated sales and technical training, aligned with Competencies, empower partners to distinguish themselves through expertise in Cybersecurity, Disaster Recovery, SaaS, Kubernetes data protection, and Public Cloud solutions.

• Augmented joint customer victories attributable to comprehensive Veeam support throughout the entire sales process.

• Amplified marketing support through the provision of additional programs, campaigns, and resources via the Veeam Marketing Centre within the ProPartner Portal.

“In the last few years, we have seen an evolution in the partner ecosystem where the goals of the customer, partners, and technology providers all overlap, and mutual success must be at the core of every successful partner program. The new Veeam ProPartner Network fosters this mindset of shared success and profitability by offering partners marketing and technical support to enable them to increase profitability more predictably.” – Steve White, program Vice President, Channels and Alliances at IDC.

“Veeam partners like Advizex, a solution provider with deep roots in complex enterprise IT infrastructure and cloud computing, which has been a Veeam partner for more than 12 years. As the Advizex everything-as-a-service strategy continues to accelerate, we look forward to working even closer with Veeam to deliver cyber resilience to our joint customers to keep their businesses running. Advizex’s core values – Respect, Accountability, Integrity, and “Customers for Life” – align with these new Veeam partner program updates, which further strengthens our partnership and shared vision moving forward.” – CR Howdyshell, CEO at Advizex, a Platinum Veeam Partner.

“Data has never been more critical to business success, and securing that critical data remains a constant challenge. Our partnership with Veeam enables us to deliver the leading data protection and ransomware recovery solutions to our joint customers, and these new partner program updates only strengthen those capabilities. As a long-standing Veeam partner, we’re most excited about the changes made to the new incumbency program which extends the opportunity for us to grow our business and profitability.” – Bob Panos, SVP of Sales and Professional Services at American Digital, a Gold Veeam Cloud and Services Provider (VCSP) partner.