Veeam launches Cyber Secure Program

Veeam has introduced the Veeam Cyber Secure Program, a comprehensive initiative integrating purpose-built technology with expert support to assist enterprises in readiness, protection, and recovery from ransomware threats.

This program enhances customer confidence through pre-incident support, including architecture planning, implementation assistance, and quarterly security assessments. In the event of an attack, customers gain access to Veeam's dedicated Ransomware Response Team, and the program extends post-incident support for swift recovery.

With a focus on preparedness and assurance, Veeam Cyber Secure ensures that customers are well-equipped to handle cyber incidents, offering a holistic approach to cybersecurity challenges. This initiative reflects Veeam's commitment to providing peace of mind and robust solutions in the face of evolving cybersecurity risks.

”We know that 76% of organizations were attacked at least once in the past 12 months and 26% of those reported being attacked at least four times. Recovery is still a major concern, as only 13% believe they can successfully recover,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Veeam.

“With the new Veeam Cyber Secure Program, we ensure customers are prepared for any cyber threat and when the worst happens they can recover as quickly as possible. The new program is designed to ensure customers follow data protection best practices with Veeam solutions, enabling them to not just bounce back from an outage or data loss but to bounce forward. By providing the shortest gap between incident and recovery, our customers can keep their business running without disruption.” he added.

The Veeam Cyber Secure Program offers incident recovery services, featuring advanced onboarding, design and implementation aid, and quarterly health checks. In the event of a cyber incident, customers gain access to a dedicated Support Account Manager and Ransomware Response Team, ensuring prompt assistance with 30-minute service level agreements (SLAs).

The Veeam Cyber Secure Program equips enterprises with the next cyber-attack, ensuring clean, reliable backups ready for swift recovery. Comprising three key components, the program instills confidence in businesses:

Confident Security:

Customers benefit from attentive and dedicated design and implementation assistance, guaranteeing the secure implementation of Veeam solutions up to the highest security standards. Veeam provides advanced seven-phase onboarding support and conducts rigorous quarterly security assessments to ensure the ongoing security of Veeam environments.

This comprehensive approach ensures that customers receive the utmost support in implementing and maintaining Veeam solutions securely. With meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to best practices, Veeam empowers customers to uphold the integrity and security of their environments throughout their partnership.

Comprehensive Support During Cyber Incident:

When a ransomware attack or cyber incident occurs, the Veeam Ransomware SWAT team (ransomware recovery ‘black belts’) is available 24/7 with prioritized 30-minute SLAs and ready to deploy into immediate action. Customers have a dedicated Support Account Manager (SAM) for assistance and escalation during this time, as well as access to specialized senior support engineers who combine deep product expertise with key insights from successful enterprise implementations.

Financial Protection:

Veeam offers enterprises assurance in swiftly recovering from a secure and dependable backup data copy, adhering to the highest security standards. Additionally, Veeam provides the Veeam Ransomware Recovery Warranty, ensuring up to USD 5 million reimbursement for data recovery expenses in case of a confirmed attack. This dual guarantee underscores Veeam's commitment to safeguarding businesses against ransomware threats and ensuring rapid data restoration in the face of cybersecurity challenges.

Enterprises consistently rely on Veeam as the foremost market leader for dependable cyber resilience and ransomware defense. In 2023 alone, Veeam welcomed over 4,600 new enterprise clients, further solidifying its position. This growth trajectory propelled Veeam to surpass $1 billion in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for the fifth consecutive year, spanning from 2019 to 2023.