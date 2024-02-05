Vertiv India Enters Distribution Partnership with Savex to Expand

Vertiv has disclosed its distribution collaboration with Savex, a national value-added distributor, to enhance its e-commerce footprint in India. The establishment of a B2B online platform aims to streamline business transactions, facilitating greater accessibility to Vertiv's array of solutions for its channel partners.

This initiative extends extensive outreach and grants access to a diverse portfolio, encompassing service assistance. Included in the portfolio are single-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems tailored for rack and Small Office/Home Office applications, three-phase UPS for rack and edge applications, and small room cooling solutions engineered to safeguard electronic equipment at the edge and in compact spaces.

“We’re excited to announce our strategic partnership with Savex for the distribution of our UPS and thermal product portfolio through their e-portal. This collaboration comes at a time when the B2B e-commerce sector in India is quickly becoming critical in the business landscape, with projections of USD125B in Gross Merchandise Value by 2027, according to a market research report by Avendus Capital,” said Sanjay Zadoo, general manager – channel sales for Vertiv India.

“As the digital economy continues to evolve, we recognize the need to adapt and provide innovative solutions that cater to the changing dynamics of the market. Supporting our partners has always been a priority for us and this partnership is a testament to our dedication to provide the entire channel ecosystem easy access to our products,” he added.

Speaking about the expansion, Mahendra Wahile, director, of Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd said, “Savex is thrilled about partnering with Vertiv to help them expand their online presence in India. Vertiv’s comprehensive product range aligns perfectly with the ever-evolving needs of Indian enterprises, enabling distributors like us to provide essential solutions to our customers.

Furthermore, he stated, "We are excited about the prospects this collaboration holds for both Vertiv and us, and we look forward to our involvement in Vertiv’s exciting new venture as we remain committed to supporting their growth journey.”

Certain offerings from Vertiv comprise the Vertiv Liebert ITA2 UPS, a cost-effective, energy-efficient, and dependable three-phase power system offered in seven models ranging from 1kVA to 40kVA. The Liebert ITA2 proves suitable for edge-of-network setups, light industrial environments, IT racks, network closets, automation control systems, precision instruments, small control rooms, and data centers. It seamlessly integrates into virtualized environments while furnishing comprehensive power protection at reduced operating expenses. Noteworthy features of the UPS include:

Scalable battery runtimes

Input power factor of .99 and unity output power factor

Optional maintenance bypass cabinet

Easy installation and operability

The Liebert SRC Small Room Cooling system delivers round-the-clock cooling for small room applications, offering five models spanning from 2.8kW to 10.6kW. Its components feature high-efficiency EC fans, a high-efficiency compressor, and an advanced control system, optimizing energy usage and maintaining ideal environmental conditions in critical technological spaces.

Efficient operation, flexible installation options, user-friendly controls, reliable performance, and seamless integration into diverse environments. Designed to meet the demands of modern technology rooms, the Liebert SRC system ensures consistent and efficient cooling, supporting the uninterrupted operation of essential equipment in various settings. Some of the features are -