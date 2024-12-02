AI, ML Integrated to Businesses, Gangarani Maayengbam, 3C IT Solutions

Can you share with us your journey within 3C IT solutions so far?

As the Founder and Director of 3C IT Solutions. It has been an incredible ride, starting from the modest beginnings of a single-person setup in a small room to building an organization that is now recognized as a leading solutions provider.

From day one, our vision was clear: to deliver innovative, reliable, and impactful IT solutions that empower businesses to achieve their goals. What began as a dream has flourished into a robust enterprise, thanks to our team's unwavering dedication and our clients' trust. Today, we have a diverse team spread across multiple cities, each bringing unique expertise and passion to the table.

Our leadership team is a testament to our commitment to roles that include a CFO, CEO, HR Director, multiple Directors, VP, GM, and a highly skilled solution delivery team. This cohesive structure allows us to remain agile, drive innovation, and consistently meet the evolving needs of our clients across sectors.

Reflecting on this journey, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude. Every milestone we've achieved, every challenge we've overcome, and every solution we've delivered has reinforced our belief in our mission. Together, as a team, we continue to grow, innovate, and make a difference in the IT landscape.

How has the business segment over the last year?

Over the past year, 3C IT Solutions has experienced strong growth across key sectors like education, manufacturing, logistics, and IT/ITES. We’ve secured significant projects and expanded our service offerings, particularly in digital transformation, cloud solutions, data analytics, and cybersecurity. Our strategic partnerships and focus on managed services have helped strengthen client relationships and drive business development. As we continue to innovate, we are well-positioned to grow further and explore new opportunities in the coming year.

What are the new emerging tech in this segment?

In the evolving IT landscape, several emerging technologies are shaping the future of our industry. We have moved beyond being a traditional product supplier to becoming a comprehensive solutions provider, focusing on technologies that drive innovation and meet our client’s evolving needs.

One of the key trends is the widespread adoption of cloud solutions, which allow businesses to access scalable, on-demand services that align with their growth strategies. Alongside cloud, AI and machine learning are increasingly being integrated into business operations, enabling automation, predictive analytics, and enhanced decision-making.

Additionally, edge computing is gaining traction as more businesses seek to process data closer to the source, reducing latency and improving real-time capabilities. Cybersecurity technologies are also becoming more advanced, with a greater focus on proactive threat detection and prevention, especially as cyber risks increase.

At 3C IT Solutions, we are embracing these technologies to design and deliver cutting-edge solutions that not only meet current needs but also anticipate future demands, ensuring our clients remain competitive and agile.

What current challenges you are facing in your domain and what are the strategies you are working on to overcome those challenges?

In 3C ITS, one of the key challenges we face is the rapid pace of technological change and the increasing demand for scalable, flexible solutions. As businesses continue to evolve digitally, they require IT services that can adapt quickly while remaining cost-effective.

To address these challenges, we are focusing on three main strategies:



1. Managed Services: By enabling clients to offload their IT management tasks, we help them free up resources for more strategic initiatives, ensuring they stay focused on growth while we handle the complexities of IT infrastructure.

2. Cloud Services: Our cloud solutions provide scalable, on-demand access to computing resources, allowing businesses to remain agile and cost-efficient while managing fluctuating demands.

3. Opex Models: Offering flexible, pay-as-you-go pricing allows clients to align their IT expenses with their business needs, making it easier for them to scale without the burden of large upfront costs.

Through these strategies, we are committed to driving digital transformation for our clients and remaining a trusted partner as they navigate the evolving technology landscape.

What is your prediction for the next 5 years?

In the next five years, we envision 3C IT Solutions becoming one of the largest system integrators in the industry. With a strong presence across multiple cities and a robust team of 253 skilled professionals, we aim to deliver high-value solutions to businesses worldwide.

Our goal is to expand our market share significantly and achieve a business worth over ₹752 crore, cementing our position as a trusted partner for digital transformation. Additionally, we are working towards being listed on the NSE, reflecting our growth and credibility in the industry. By focusing on innovation, scalability, and a customer-centric approach, we are confident in shaping a bright future for 3C IT Solutions.

