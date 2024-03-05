Women in Power - Bharathy Venkatraman – Director, Delivery Excellence, Mindsprint

What are the challenges of being a woman executive in a top role?

Advertisment

Challenges, in my view, are common across genders in a senior role: how to demonstrate equilibrium in all activities, what are the right ways to give feedback to deliver better, and more. But I do see that women do feel the need to tone down their feedback mode a bit to look neutral or be perceived as being emotional. Maybe it’s because “Men are from Mars; women are from Venus.”

What is your educational background?

I am an Engineer by education and have a Master's in Quality Management. I do believe in continuous learning, and I keep myself enrolled in shorter skill enhancement programs to stay on the latest trends.

Advertisment

Can you share about your family background and what inspired you to pursue a career in the STEM field?

I am the first engineer in my extended family, and my inspiration was my mom - a schoolteacher, who was a pretty confident communicator, and who instilled in me that when a woman has a career, she has inherent confidence in herself. Secondly, my sister, told me that to get into a good career, you would need a professional degree. I was lucky enough to get a breakthrough with a job in an MNC through a common friend. To be candid, I was a bit open to exploring options in the field of communication, though I liked programming. All of this changed in the Delivery Excellence domain when my husband noticed the penchant I had for going through the “process way” and recommended me to take up a role in that team.

How does it go working in a male-dominated field of IT?

Advertisment

I believe our society is undergoing a lot of change. When I entered my first job in the MNC, I was lucky enough to have a team that had 33%-woman employees. In that sense, all the teams I have been a part of have had equal representation. Of course, when I started, it was rare to see women picking up leadership roles, but the last organization I was a part of, had many such woman leaders who have been in top positions. But I have been fortunate to have been a part of an evolution in gender stereotypes.

Does a glass ceiling exist?

I have a slightly different perspective on this. I think growth could be vertical or horizontal. A glass ceiling exists when you feel you don’t have the zest anymore to get up in the morning and feel the zeal to go to work. I always believe in “feeling happy” with what you do. We all need to accept the fact that it is not everybody’s ambition to grow vertically and become a CXO. So as long as we are contributing effectively to the organization and are content with what we contribute and learn, the glass ceiling is probably not a concept to worry about.

Advertisment

What are your hobbies?

Listening to Music and watching movies – A newfound one is learning about ancient temples and their history.

What are your future plans?

Advertisment

I am in a pretty exciting space with Mindsprint, as it is a growing company with immense potential. I am looking forward to shaping up “New Age Delivery excellence principles” and I have always believed that processes are better applied at the point of delivery. Here I have a clean slate on which I am looking to conceptualize excellence embedded in delivery rather than as a separate arm, and to get to a point where delivery excellence is designed that is “For, By, and Of” the project teams.

High-Five:

Your Fitness Mantra: Last 2 years – Walking

Your De-stressing Mantra: Listen to melodious music and watch Vadivel comedy.

Where do you like to shop? I am not an online person; whatever I want to buy, I believe in going in person and buying.

Your favorite holiday destination: Switzerland (Thanks to all Bollywood movies !!), Beaches of Goa

5 things you cannot live without: Morning Coffee, home-cooked food, chatting for the day with my daughter, meeting people (either at work or personally somewhere outside), learning something (either reading or listening to topics from others that rings a bell in you)

Workday: