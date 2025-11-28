AOC, widely known for its monitors, is stepping into new territory with the launch of PC components in India. This marks its first foray beyond displays. The expansion includes RGB gaming cabinets and 80 Plus Gold-rated power supply units (PSUs), aimed squarely at budget-conscious gamers and mainstream system builders.

Backed by its parent TPV Technology, this strategic rollout is supported through a global alliance with the Tiitan Group of Companies, promoted by Piyush Sharma. Tiitan has been appointed for end-to-end responsibility across several international markets.

“We’re excited about our partnership with TPV to distribute AOC’s range of products in India and other countries. With our vast distribution network, we’ll bring AOC’s innovations closer to Indian customers,” said Piyush Sharma, Promoter, Tiitan Sales.

Beyond screens: inside AOC’s new hardware push

At the heart of this move is diversification. AOC’s latest offering comprises four mid-tower PC cabinets, CG300, CG310, CG500 and CG501, and two PSUs, BA500 and BA650. Designed for functional setups rather than flashy overkill, the components target users moving up from generic cases and basic power supplies.

The Cabinet Portfolio

CG300 – Transparent side panel, 3 RGB fans, mesh front

MRP: Rs. 6,999 | MOP: Rs. 4,300



CG310 – Acrylic panel, hex-mesh front, 4 RGB fans

MRP: Rs. 7,999 | MOP: Rs. 4,900



CG500 – Compact layout, PSU shroud, up to 305mm GPU support

MRP: Rs. 5,999 | MOP: Rs. 3,700



CG501 – Polygonal mesh, 4 RGB fans, up to 320mm GPU support

MRP: Rs. 7,999 | MOP: Rs. 4,900



All four cabinets include fixed RGB lighting, mesh intake zones to support airflow, and ATX-size compatibility – straightforward builds without the overhead of additional syncing software.

The PSU Line-up

BA500 – 500W, 80 Plus Gold, Active PFC

MRP: Rs. 9,999 | MOP: Rs. 4,450



BA650 – 650W, 80 Plus Gold, multiple safety protections

MRP: Rs. 11,999 | MOP: Rs. 5,200

Both units are designed with thermal and voltage protection, making them suitable for entry to mid-level builds, a market often underserved in India.

Strategic intent and global expansion

The partnership gives Tiitan exclusive manufacturing, distribution, marketing and service rights for eight years, executed in tranches of three years each. The mandate extends beyond India to include:

SAARC nations – Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh

Middle East

North America – US, Canada, Mexico

UK and Ireland

Russia & CIS countries

Africa

This broad canvas allows AOC to leverage Tiitan’s regional strengths in logistics and post-sale service. It is a segment where many international brands falter in India due to lack of local support.

“AOC is already a global brand in consumer electronics. We’re now looking at expanding our market share in India by delivering reliable hardware backed by robust channel partnerships,” said Eric Zou, Senior VP & Global Sales Director, TPV Technology.

Implications for India’s component landscape

This move is more than just a product release. It signals AOC’s intent to transition from a display-first label to a full-spectrum PC brand, in step with DIY market trends and rising local demand for accessible, high-efficiency components.

By offering practical, affordable alternatives with reliable after-sales service through Tiitan’s existing network, AOC seems poised to gain early traction, especially among first-time PC builders and resellers who often rely on domestic inventory and quick turnaround.

Tiitan has already appointed All Fortech as distributor for North India, reinforcing its intent to go deep into regional markets from the outset.

The ambition is clear, AOC is done being just a monitor brand.

